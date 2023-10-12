Destiny 2 rewards players with free emblem following recent game-breaking bug

Destiny 2 players who were around for September’s crafting bug will get an extra bit of flair on their collections once season 23 releases. Bungie is adding another emblem as a homage to the wackiest weekend in the game at the end of November.

The emblem will be available to all players who logged into the game between 11am CT on Sept. 15 and 12pm CT on Sept. 21, the date of the most widespread, game-breaking in-game bug in recent times.

The latest crafting bug had a meteoric rise in popularity starting on Friday, Sept. 15. Anyone who’d dive into Trials of Osiris that day was faced with broken weapons that fired multiple pellets per shot, making it almost a losing battle. Hours after the Friday reset, however, players started catching wind of it and using it at will.

Some were skeptical about using it and risking bans, but just a few hours after the glitch caught on, Bungie authorized guardians to use it without repercussions. “Per our ban policy, players who discover an exploit will not receive any in-game restriction or ban,” Bungie’s official support account reiterated.

Per our ban policy, players who discover an exploit will not receive any in-game restriction or ban. However, the use of external scripting and network manipulation tools are still bannable offenses and subject to security review.



For more info: https://t.co/GNqhhvOwij — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 15, 2023

The glitch worked by letting players fuse different aspects of one crafted weapon into another gun, simply by being faster than the game on the Enclave’s crafting screen. This lets players fuse Aggressive Frames from shotguns into auto rifles, for instance, making each weapon fire around a dozen pellets per pull of the trigger.

General perks were also fair game: you could pick up a perk from a crafted weapon and transplant it into a different gun, giving way to unique combinations. Shockingly, Mulligan was also one of the most popular perks in the game for that period, according to Destiny 2 database light.gg. Mulligan’s chance to refund ammo applied on each pellet, giving players basically infinite ammo.

The effect also applied to crafted intrinsics, including Osteo Striga, Revision Zero, and Dead Man’s Tale. It was possible to have, for instance, a CALUS Mini-Tool with the Striga’s Screaming Swarm intrinsic and Incandescent, which would spread poison alongside Scorch with each proc of Incandescent.

Bungie solved the issue throughout that weekend first by disabling crafted weapons and then by resetting the weapons that had different combinations. A delay to some of those fixes gave players a bit more time to make the most out of the glitch (for instance, by completing solo dungeons), but it eventually went away.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has honored fun bugs with emblems. Glitches made Prometheus Lens and Lord of Wolves overpowered years ago, and Bungie devised a special emblem for each. The tail end of Season of Plunder also yielded a Telesto-inspired emblem, though the different behavior for the game’s most glitched weapon (and subsequent rewards) were fully planned by Bungie.

Destiny 2‘s yet-unnamed Season 23 releases on Nov. 28, so there’s still a bit over a month’s wait before you can use the emblem. Still, it’s a nice reminder of the times when Ammit AR2s fired like shotguns and when Mulligan wasn’t an instant dismantle.

