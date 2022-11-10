How to get the Schrödinger’s Gun Telesto emblem in Destiny 2

Telesto has been acting up more than usual as part of a campaign from Bungie, which seemingly came to an end on Nov. 10. After Telesto took over Bungie’s Twitter with a cryptic message and after behaving erratically for days, the company finally revealed what it had in store with the hostile takeover by gifting fans a Telesto-themed emblem.

Telesto is a famous weapon among the Destiny 2 community, but rarely because of its firepower. The weapon is one of the most troublesome elements when it comes to bugs, to the point where it has its own fan-made tracker that counts how long it’s been since Telesto last glitched.

Bungie leaned hard into its glitched reputation for the promotional campaign, coding a new firing mode that made it look like the weapon was malfunctioning—and even fooling some fans who thought it was just more of Telesto’s bugged shenanigans. After it was clear the incident was not a coincidence, however, the hunt began for whatever Bungie might have planned for the weapon.

Telesto also took over Bungie’s social media pages, including glitched images with the Destiny logo. Bungie made a few cryptic and borderline threatening tweets on Telesto’s name, saying the weapon had “waited in [players’] Vaults” for too long and “ascended beyond the need for a wielder.”

Whether you’re a Telesto enthusiast who wants to represent your favorite weapon or to fool other guardians into thinking your emblem is glitched, here’s how you can unlock the Schrödinger’s Gun emblem.

Where to redeem the Schrödinger’s Gun Telesto-inspired emblem in Destiny 2

The Schrödinger’s Gun emblem is available for free as a special offer from the Bungie page and only requires you to redeem a code to unlock it. Input the code 9LX-7YC-6TX on Bungie’s Code Redemption page, then look for this emblem in your Collections, under Flair, Emblems, then General. If you’re already in Destiny 2, you may have to return to the Character Select screen or log out entirely before seeing this emblem in your collections. It’s unclear for how long the Telesto emblem will be available to redeem.

Some fans already expected the emblem to release after Telesto’s campaign. The item was data-mined in Season of the Haunted and appeared on sites such as destinyemblemcollector.com, which gave an idea of what could await fans at the end of the campaign. Bungie also sent an email for certain players, which made a “highlight”-style post for Telesto—similar to what Bungie does for other special occasions such as raids. The email also points to the Telesto-themed set in the Eververse store and a T-shirt mocking the weapon’s reputation as a problem child due to bugs.