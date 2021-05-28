It’s a tough time to be a scout rifle fan in Destiny 2.

Scout rifles have seen better days in the past. Right now, scouts are still weak in the meta of loadouts to use in Destiny 2, easily outclassed by most other weapons and archetypes. But that’s not to say there’s no fun to be had with them.

Players need to employ a different kind of playstyle to get the most out of scout rifles. Whether it’s in PvE or PvP, scouts work best at a distance and with a lot of patience. You need to hit headshots for scouts to maximize their potential and damage.

Some scouts are very fun in PvE, and since you need to use them depending on what the current seasonal mods are, it’s good to know which ones to employ when you need to use it for a certain activity, like Nightfall Strikes or anything where a Champion is present.

Here are the best scout rifles in Destiny 2, for both PvE and PvP activities.

Best PvE scout rifles in Destiny 2

Trustee

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Deep Stone Crypt raid

Night Watch

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Umbral Engrams

Vision of Confluence

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Vault of Glass raid

Transfiguration

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Last Wish raid

Best PvP scout rifles in Destiny 2

Dead Man’s Tale

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: “Presage” exotic mission

MIDA Multi-Tool

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Xur, random drops

Jade Rabbit

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Xur, random drops

The Guiding Sight

Screengrab via Bungie

Source: Iron Banner