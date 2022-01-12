New Destiny 2 ‘Pyrrhic Victory’ Prime Gaming loot bundle available now

A new Prime Gaming loot bundle is available now on Twitch for Destiny 2 players.

The Pyrrhic Victory Exotic Bundle Drop can be claimed by those who link their Amazon Prime accounts to their Twitch to enable Prime Gaming. There are four items in this month’s bundle, with more bundles scheduled for at least the next nine months.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

January’s bundle includes the Pyrrhic Victory exotic emote, Hissing Silence exotic Ghost shell, Another Inspired Idea exotic sparrow, and Astera Blade legendary ship. That’s not bad for the price of nothing.

Once the loot is claimed on Prime, players can grab it in-game from Amanda Holliday in the Hangar section of the Tower.

Destiny 2 players can currently play through Bungie’s 30th-anniversary event until the highly anticipated expansion The Witch Queen drops next month on Feb. 22. The DLC will include a new location, new raid, new enemies, new armor and weapons, weapon crafting, and many quality-of-life changes.

The loot can be grabbed now for the next month or so on the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page.