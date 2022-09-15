King’s Fall gets Master mode, challenges, and Adept weapons next week in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s newest raid is finally getting the Hard Mode treatment less than a month after its release. The raid will receive its Master mode, raid challenges, and the Adept weapons (exclusive to the Master version) starting on Sept. 20, Bungie confirmed in a blog post today. The Destiny 2 version of the raid released on Aug. 26, just days after Season of Plunder.

The new suite of activities in King’s Fall launches alongside the weekly reset on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Players can expect to see various features similar to the Master versions of both Vault of Glass and Vow of the Disciple, including a higher Power level cap, Adept weapons (called “Harrowed” based on data from light.gg), and raid challenges, which award double loot in the normal version.

The Master version of King’s Fall will have all encounters set at 1600 Power, the same level needed for Master content such as Nightfalls and Ketchcrash. The Master version of King’s Fall won’t have contest mode, however. This means that, unlike the day one raid, players’ levels won’t be capped, and they can level closer to the 20-Power gap from day one (and even gain some levels ahead of their opponents).

In addition to the Master version, King’s Fall is getting new encounter-based challenges across all difficulties. Completing those challenges will award extra encounter loot in the base version of the raid, while tackling them on the Master version will award players with an Adept weapon. These challenges will rotate weekly and follow the encounter order within King’s Fall.

It’s unclear if the game will follow the Adept system in Vault of Glass—which awards a specific weapon from each challenge and they always roll with the Curated roll and another perk in columns three or four—or if Bungie will take after the model used in Vow of the Disciple, giving players a random Adept weapon at the completion of each challenge and seemingly with a lockout system that avoided giving players duplicates.

In addition to the Adept weapons, finishing encounters in the Master King’s Fall raid will award players with high-stat armor with a weekly focus, just like the system in Vault of Glass and Vow of the Disciple. For instance, Master King’s Fall could give players an armor with a high Recovery roll one week, then a high Discipline roll the week after that.

Players can expect a challenge ahead of them in the Master version of King’s Fall, particularly with extra Champions (outside of the lone Unstoppables in Totems in the normal take on the raid) and likely Match Game and other modifiers. If you’re running Master King’s Fall, having a flexible loadout and adapting to shields and Champions can be key to taking down Oryx.