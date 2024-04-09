Is Destiny 3 in development? What we know about ‘Payback’

Destiny fans have been buzzing with speculation ever since Bungie’s cryptic message during the recent “The Final Shape” gameplay preview. While the focus was on the upcoming expansion, certain remarks hinted at a future beyond Destiny 2, making fans wonder whether Destiny 3 could be in development.

For years, Bungie has steadfastly maintained that Destiny 2 would be an ever-evolving experience, seemingly ruling out the possibility of a direct sequel. Given that Destiny 2 was launched in 2017, many anticipated its string of successful expansions would eventually reach its limit. However, it appears that Bungie might just be preparing to surprise us all with a potential Destiny 3.

Is Bungie developing Destiny 3?

It would be a pleasant surprise. Image via Bungie

Bungie could potentially be developing Destiny 3, so the answer to this question is an optimistic “maybe.” While there aren’t any official comments regarding a direct sequel, recent leaks could suggest a shift in plans.

One such leak surfaced on the Destiny 2 subreddit a month before The Final Shape reveal. It described a system called “Prism” that allows players to mix and match subclass abilities, a detail that perfectly aligned with the new Prismatic subclass showcased during the stream.

This coincidence lent significant credibility to the leak’s secondary claim: Destiny 3, codenamed “Payback.” According to the leaker, there would be major changes in Destiny 3, like the removal of class restrictions. Further fueling the speculation, Luke Smith, Bungie’s Executive Creative Director, offered a cryptic message: “Facing The Witness isn’t the end of Destiny 2, and it’s definitely not the end of Destiny.” With The Final Shape on the horizon, Destiny fans can likely expect more concrete information in the coming months, both regarding the expansion’s conclusion and the future of the franchise.

