Destiny 2 fans are convinced Destiny 3 is in the works based on an old leak 

While most Destiny 2 fans are still reeling over the exciting announcements about The Final Shape, some are looking to the future thanks to an old purported leak that seems more real by the day.

On April 9, Bungie revealed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape DLC will include a new subclass that allows the usage of both Light and Darkness abilities, Exotic class armors, and an all-new enemy race. But it’s the confirmation of the first one that is lending credibility to the leak.

Prismatic in action. Image via Bungie

“Anyone here know if prism has been leaked yet?” said a throwaway account on March 1 in the Destiny2Leaks Reddit. “Since there’s been no answer yet I guess I’ll leak it: Bungie is working on a system called prism that will allow players to mix and match abilities from different subclasses. This is one of the things being worked on during the delay. Imagine throwing a lightning grenade while on solar, or proc’ing devour and rampaging with Stormcaller.”

That sure sounds a lot like Prismatic, the new subclass, which was a surprise inclusion in the April 9 reveal. And so the rest of the comment now has some legitimacy, which has sent some Destiny fans into a tizzy.

“Destiny 3 is (was? idk) in development under code name ‘Payback,'” the same Reddit post said. “One of the big changes for Destiny 3 is (was, again idk) for classes to no longer exist and allow any character to spec into any ability since lore wise there is no reason you couldn’t (Hunters explicitly learned blink from Warlocks and blink isn’t tied to a single element, hence the logic there).”

So, there you have it. That leak, combined with executive creative director Luke Smith opening up the livestream reveal talking about how Destiny will continue on, and later tweeting that “all ends are beginnings,” has many believing that Destiny 3 will eventually come.

For years, Bungie has been mum on plans for Destiny 3 while it worked on Destiny 2. Now, the studio is also working on extraction shooter Marathon alongside Destiny 2’s incoming year of additional content, so if Destiny 3 is indeed real, it may still be several years away.

As things look right now, though, it’s a lot easier to believe that Destiny 3‘s reveal could be coming than it was just a few days ago.

