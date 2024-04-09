How to start Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2

The Into the Light update for Destiny 2 brought back one of the best Exotic missions, The Whisper. But the mission is locked behind a mysterious Whispers of the Past quest.

The game doesn’t make it obvious where to find the quest, and it took me a minute to locate it myself. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the reprised version of an iconic Sniper Rifle, here’s how to start and complete the Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2.

Where to find Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2

Because the image never changes I never noticed this quest appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you log into Destiny 2 after the Into the Light update, the quest will immediately appear in your Quests tab as a featured Exotic quest. The game won’t give you any prompts that the quest became available apart from the Milestones tab, which you may have forgotten exists, and you won’t find it in the other tabs of the Quest menu.

How to complete Whispers of the Past quest in Destiny 2

Two quests with the same name, surely not confusing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Whispers of the Past quest is very straightforward. Head to the Moon and speak with Eris Morn, where she usually is. She’ll tell you about the weapon from your past, the Whisper of the Worm, and offer you a new quest also called Whispers of the Past.

Your next step is to complete The Whisper Exotic mission. The mission is located inside the Into the Light node in the Destinations tab. You can choose to play the mission on either Normal or Legend difficulty, but keep in mind that both have a timer of 40 and 20 minutes, respectively.

For all of the Destiny 2 veterans, this is a friendly reminder that The Whisper mission has experienced several changes and isn’t the exact copy of the mission you once knew. So be prepared for a challenge.

