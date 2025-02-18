How to get to the Lighthouse in Destiny 2

With the latest Trials of Osiris changes in Destiny 2, it’s a good time to jump back into the mode, especially considering that almost everyone can make it to the Lighthouse now, as long as you’re persistent enough.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lighthouse in Destiny 2 and how to reach it.

How to reach the Lighthouse in Destiny 2

Get seven wins on the Lighthouse Passage

Yours won’t be Flawless at first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Lighthouse in Destiny 2, pick up the Lighthouse Passage from Saint-14 in the Tower and play Trials of Osiris until you get seven wins on the card. Unlike the old system, losses don’t matter as much, at least when it comes to reaching the Lighthouse.

The Trials of Osiris Passage doesn’t give access to the Lighthouse. It’s a more Iron Banner-like experience, where you play against players of a similar skill level and get base rewards, including reputation, weapons, and armor, by completing matches.

Fly to the Lighthouse and get the loot

Easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get seven wins on the card, you get the Completed Lighthouse Passage or the Flawless Lighthouse Passage (if you had a seven-win streak), granting you access to the Lighthouse. Open the Crucible menu and select the Lighthouse Simulation node above the Trials of Osiris to take you and your fireteam into the Lighthouse. Walk up to Saint-14 and loot the Lighthouse chest.

With the chest looted, you can then reset the Completed Lighthouse Passage to try again and get the remaining win streak rewards. Alternatively, you can keep playing on a Completed Passage to earn additional rewards based on the highest win streak. Achieving a four-win streak grants a 50 percent chance of getting an Adept weapon for a win on a Completed Passage, increasing to 75 percent with a Flawless Passage.

Lighthouse chest rewards in Destiny 2

Loot explosion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rewards you get from the Lighthouse chest are split into two parts: repeatable and win streak-based. However, even with a low win streak, you can still expect the chest to rain loot on you like you’ve never seen before.

Repeatable

Repeatable rewards drop every time you reach the Lighthouse until you get the Flawless Lighthouse Passage. You can keep resetting the Passage throughout the week to try to get as many of these as possible. With the Flawless Passage, the repeatable rewards are folded into the post-win rewards.

Here are the repeatable Lighthouse rewards:

Enhancement Prisms: One to two

Base Trials weapon: One

Trials armor: One

Osirian Ciphers: Three

Ascendant Shard: 45 percent chance

Adept weapon: You can get one weapon based on how many wins you got as a full fireteam (seven wins is a 100 percent chance) and one more based on your highest weekly win streak. One win is a 30 percent chance, two is 60 percent, and three is guaranteed.

Win streak

Win streak-based rewards are based on your highest win streak that week. The higher the win streak, the more rewards you get. Earning a higher win streak includes all the rewards for shorter streaks if you haven’t claimed them yet.

Here are the win streak Lighthouse rewards:

One win streak

Enhancement Cores: Three to five

Enhancement Prism: One

Ascendant Shard: One

Adept Mod: One

Chance to get a Ghost Shell

Hardened By Trial emblem

Two win streak

Osirian Ciphers: Two

Three win streak

Osirian Ciphers: Two

Trials armor: One

Four win streak

Osirian Ciphers: Two

Enhancement Cores: Five

Five win streak

Yellow glow

Osirian Ciphers: one

Base Trials weapon: one

Trials Mement: One

Chance to get a sparrow

Chance to get a ghost shell

Trials shader from the knockout list (one per week)

Light for the Lost emblem

Flawless Empyrean emblem

Sunward Ordeal emblem

Six win streak

White glow

Enhancement Prism: Two

Seven win streak

Red glow

Adept weapon: One

Base weapon: One

