How to get the Singular Orbit triumph in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion in the Destiny 2 franchise. It contains many new features, including a new storyline, campaign missions, exotic weapons, and armor. And there are even chests scattered across Neomuna that hold bountiful rewards—if you can find them.

Since the Root of Nightmares raid launch, there have been quite a few new pieces of content for players to enjoy besides completing the raid. There is also Root of Nightmare Triumph missions that you can complete as well.

One, in particular, is for the Singular Orbit Triumph. So how do you get it in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to get the Singular Orbit Triumph

To get the Singular Orbit Triumph, you must ensure no one gets the Planetary Insight twice in Macrocosm during the same Planetary Shift.

The Macrocosm encounter is the third encounter in the Roof of Nightmares raid. This area is where there are lots of planets floating around the room and where you must defeat the boss, Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets.

To complete this challenge, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Start the first challenge as normal, and ensure you’ve got the correct planets on the correct sides, meaning the light planets to the light side and the dark planets to the dark side. By doing this, you’ll complete the Planetary Shift. During phase one, you are also allowed to kill the Colossus. Then you’ll need to place the planets in the correct spots. Once you’ve done this, you’ll move on to the damage phase. In this phase, you’ll want to do as much damage to Zo’Aurc as possible while avoiding his attacks. You’ll also want to use your healing abilities on rotation to ensure your team’s survival. You will then return to your specific spots. But this time, do not kill the Colossus Lieutenants until you have killed all Centurions to ensure you’ve spawned the four Colossus Lieutenants. When all four Colossus’ are in the area, you can kill them.

You’ll repeat this process, from placing the planets in their correct spots until you’ve killed Zo’Aurc. It’s important to note you should always ensure you have all four Colossus Lieutenants spawned before killing them.

And if you’re having trouble, Trombonerist has a playthrough video on how his team completed this to get the Singular Orbit Triumph.

While it’s challenging and requires a lot of teamwork, this is how to get the Singular Orbit Triumph in Destiny 2 Lightfall.