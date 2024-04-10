How to get the Parade armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Into the Light update brought a ton of items from the past, but guardians also got the new Parade armor set. Inspired by old armor pieces, this set brings a new look that may remind guardians of their cherished, beat-up pieces.

The Parade armor appeared in Destiny 2‘s Into the Light promo art and in official broadcasts, but finally made its way to the game with the update’s release. The entire update takes a few pages out of the Dares of Eternity book, and obtaining armor isn’t any different.

To unlock the Parade armor set, you need Trophies of Bravery. If you were around for the 30th Anniversary Pack, think of them as similar to the Strange Coins in their heyday. This currency has myriad sources, though Onslaught is probably going to be your best source for them—especially since you need to rank up with Lord Shaxx to unlock the full set.

Promo art teased Onslaught, the new armor set, and some of the BRAVE weapons. Image via Bungie

Trophies of Bravery can also roll weapons from the chest next to Shaxx (essentially doubling as Dares Treasure Keys, to keep up the analogy). If you’ll save up all your resources to get the Parade armor, don’t forget to use the Attunement feature to improve your chances of getting specific weapons. This lets you focus your trophies on the armor set alone.

Where to obtain the Parade armor in Destiny 2

The Parade armor set is available by interacting with the chests in the center of the Hall of Champions, just like the armor set in Eternity for the 30th Anniversary DLC. Chests are identified per class color: red for Titans, blue for Hunters, and yellow for Warlocks.

Different armor pieces have varying costs and requirements, though their value stays the same regardless of class. A helmet will have the same prerequisites whether you’re playing Hunter, Warlock, or Titan.

Chest: Shaxx rank 10, 30 Trophies of Bravery

Helmet: Shaxx rank 14, 50 Trophies of Bravery

Gauntlets: Shaxx rank 12, 40 Trophies of Bravery

Legs: Shaxx rank six, 20 Trophies of Bravery

Class item: 10 Trophies of Bravery

These numbers are per class, so if you want to get the Parade armor for more than one guardian, make sure to take these costs into account.

Open these chests to unlock the armor set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While the cost of these items may seem steep at first, the rank-up after each piece gets you the necessary amount of Trophies of Bravery to unlock it. For instance, you unlock the chest piece at rank 10, but rank 11 gets you 30 Trophies. The exception to this rule is the helmet.

Is the Parade armor set free?

You don’t need to shell out Silver for the Parade armor. Like the rest of Into the Light, this armor set is free, though you still have to spend Trophies of Bravery to unlock it for each class. It has a somewhat steep cost in in-game currency, but you can get it without opening your wallet.

