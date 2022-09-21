Destiny 2’s King’s Fall raid comes with a series of rewards. Whether you’re looking for a god roll pulse rifle or handcannon, for some shiny new armor to transmog, or just for extra cosmetics to ride in style throughout the Sol System, King’s Fall has it all.

Players can obtain most of the King’s Fall loot the first time they run the raid on a character each week, with specific encounters dropping their own slots. Though you can get the weapons and armor from the raid easily, getting the Harrowed (or Adept) versions of the King’s Fall weapons, as well as the raid’s unique ship and sparrow, will require you to venture into the Master version of the raid. Here’s how you can snag the ship for yourself.

How to get the Ossified Skycarver King’s Fall ship in Destiny 2

The Ossified Skycarver ship is available upon completing the Master version of King’s Fall and redeeming the “One True King” triumph. Doing so will add the Ossified Skycarver ship to your collection. Although the process may seem straightforward, however, the Master version of King’s Fall can be daunting.

There will be a series of Champions in the raid, which vary between Hive and Taken in some encounters. Additionally, Master King’s Fall also presents Match Game, which means players must adapt their arsenal to counter enemies’ shields with the matching element. That said, the Master King’s Fall allows players to raise their Power Level past the activity cap (which is set 30 Power above the Powerful Cap), which could give players some breathing room if they raise their Artifact power far enough.

This is different from the day one version of the raid, which is essentially the normal version of the raid with contest mode enabled. The first 24 hours of King’s Fall capped players’ levels at 20 Power below the recommended threshold. Though players can overlevel, however, Bungie inflates the difficulty by adding hoops such as Champions and Match Game.