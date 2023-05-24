Upon your return to Destiny 2 for Season of the Deep, most guardians will immediately want to dive into the methane oceans of Titan and check out the game’s latest offerings, including the new seasonal activities or Exotic weapons.

However, you’ll also at some point want to make your way over to Neomuna for a debrief with Nimbus, who has some startling new information about the Veil and Neptune’s earliest settlers.

The quest, should you undertake it, will have you return to the Ishtar Collective facility beneath Neomuna and unlock the secrets of those who came to the planet before. For fans of the Strand subclass, this mission is a must: Not only will you be able to earn the Legendary Hand Cannon Epochal Integration, but also a new Strand aspect.

Completing Parting the Veil quest to unlock Epochal Integration

A reminder: You will need the Lightfall expansion to complete this questline, and will also have needed to complete the main Lightfall campaign. For those wanting to avoid lore spoilers, you’ve been warned!

Once you’ve landed on Neomuna, head over to Nimbus. He will brief you on new activity occurring across Neptune over the previous few weeks, giving you a task titled Parting the Veil.

Parting The Veil: Step one

Once you’ve collected the quest, you’ll need to chase down the Cabal. Eliminate Cabal troops of any kind on Neptune and collect tracking data. The data won’t drop from every single Cabal enemy, so you may need to kill a couple of dozen to complete this step.

I recommend heading to Ahimsa Park in Neomuna’s east, just near Calus’ mothership. This is where the bulk of the Cabal forces are located on Neomuna, and after just a few minutes I had plenty of tracking data to collect.

Parting the Veil: Step two

Once you’ve collected the Cabal tracking data, you’ll need to turn your sights to the Vex. Head over to Maya’s Retreat, where you’ll find a Vex Splice and three shielded Harpies.

After defeating a wave of Vex, one of the Harpy’s shields will drop. Take out the Harpy, then repeat, defeating the Vex wave and then the corresponding Harpy. Be careful: Wyverns spawn in with each wave, and the final one is boss-level. Bring something that packs a punch.

After destroying the boss Wyvern and the final harpy, head to the Splice and collect the data.

Parting the Veil: Step three

Leave Maya’s Retreat, and head to the Irukalla Complex in Neomuna’s west. This is a rinse-and-repeat of step two, except there will be plenty more Vex to contend with spawning all across the complex’s battleground.

Watch out once more for the Vex Wyverns and Hydras, who can definitely catch you off guard. Once defeated, take out the Harpies and collect the data. You’ll receive some dialogue from Osiris and Nimbus instructing you to enter the Veil facility directly adjacent to the Irkalla Complex.

Parting the Veil: Step four

Once more, you’ll need to enter the Ishtar facility and head to the Veil. On your way, you’ll need to find the powered terminal to download a collection of encrypted messages from Neomuna’s founder.

After a wave of Taken breaches the facility, you’ll head into the main Veil chamber where you fought Emperor Calus last season. Awaiting you is a Tormentor with a very familiar name.

Defeat the Tormentor and clear the rest of the room to complete the mission. The Tormentor uses some of the same abilities as Calus did in the campaign last season, so you’ll need to stay alert and on the move throughout the boss fight.

After defeating the Tormentor, you’ll be instructed to head back to the surface and to the Pouka Pond.

Parting the Veil: Step five

Head over to the Pouka Pond and meditate via your interaction button. Once done, the quest is complete, and you’ll receive the Epoch Integration Hand Cannon as well as access to your guardian’s new Strand aspect.

What perks and stats does Epochal Integration have in Destiny 2?

The Epochal Integration is a Solar Legendary Hand Cannon that comes fully Masterworked for Handling. This 140 Hand Cannon can most be compared to the seasonal Ritual weapons which all come with two different perk packages for players to choose from.

PvE players will be more inclined to select the bottom row of perks, with Incandescent and Nanotech Tracer Rockets your best combination. PvP players would most likely want to lean into Eye of the Storm in the first perk slot and Harmonic Resonance if they’ve sourced and equipped other weapons from the Neomuna weapon set.

