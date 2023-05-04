All new Strand Aspects in Destiny 2’s Season 21 (Season of the Deep)

Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion showcased the new Strand power, adding another arcane new subclass to the game. And in season 21, players are getting even more Aspects to toy with.

While each class got two Aspects and a suite of Fragments in Lightfall, Season of the Deep is bringing an additional Aspect for guardians to tinker with. These are fairly different from the two already in Lightfall, so they will certainly open up possibilities for Strand kits—even if that means guardians will have to sacrifice one of the Aspects they’ve been using for months.

Here are all the new Strand Aspects that will launch alongside Season of the Deep in Destiny 2.

All new Strand Aspects in Season of the Deep (Season 21) in Destiny 2

Hunter Aspect: Threaded Specter

“Activate your class ability to leave behind a decoy woven from Strand matter that draws the attention of nearby combatants. After taking significant damage or when combatants approach, the decoy detonates, dealing damage and releasing Threadlings that seek out and attack nearby foes.”

Threaded Specter provides a new way to draw some aggression away from your Hunter, potentially serving as an emergency panic button. Since it uses your regular class ability cooldown, you can get some good mileage out of it, potentially allowing you to reposition safely. Hunter Suspend builds have shown their sheer power by combining Widow’s Silk and Ensnaring Slam, so you’ll have to pick one of these two devastating Aspects to sacrifice.

Existing Hunter Strand Aspects:

Widow’s Silk: You have an additional grenade charge. Your grapple creates a Grapple Tangle at the grapple point.

You have an additional grenade charge. Your grapple creates a Grapple Tangle at the grapple point. Ensnaring Slam: Activate your air move to consume your class ability energy and dive to the ground, suspending all nearby targets on impact. Using this ability extends class ability cooldown time.

Warlock Aspect: Wanderer

“Tangles you throw attach to enemies and detonate into a suspending burst. Threadling final blows create a Tangle.”

The core novelty of this Aspect is that it allows Warlocks to have access to the Suspend debuff without actually needing to spec into Shackle Grenade, as Bungie has said, which is an all-around win for Broodweavers. Since Strand Warlocks are supposed to be summoner-like, this Aspect lets them lean more into a Threadling-based build. You’ll have to sacrifice either Mindspun Invocation or Weaver’s Call for it, though, and both can help with making Threadlings. Weaver’s Call seems to be the easiest to give up, since the helpful part of this Aspect is opening up more grenade options.

Existing Warlock Strand Aspects:

Mindspun Invocation: Your grapple, Shackle Grenade, and Threadling Grenade have enhanced functionality. Grapple Grenade: Your grapple melee spawns three Threadling eggs. Shackle Grenade: button to consume your Shackle Grenade and activate Weaver’s Trance. Final blows while Weaver’s Trance is active create a suspending detonation. Threadling Grenade: Hold to consume your Threadling Grenade and immediately generate five perched Threadlings.

Your grapple, Shackle Grenade, and Threadling Grenade have enhanced functionality. Weaver’s Call: Cast your Rift to weave three Threadlings and deploy any Threadlings you have perched.

Titan Aspect: Flechette Storm

“While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to leap into the air, knocking nearby targets away and dealing damage. While airborne, activate your charged melee again to launch a cluster of damaging, Unraveling projectiles. Repeatedly activating melee will chain additional throws.”

Based on its description, Flechette Storm seems to be a two-part melee attack, similar to how Consecration works in Solar Titans. Unravel will cause targets to shoot some Strand projectiles at enemies and drop Tangles upon death, which synergizes perfectly with Into the Fray’s two effects. It may be difficult to ditch Drengr’s Lash, though, especially if your build uses the Abeyant Leap Exotic. Suspend and/or Woven Mail Titan builds can control rooms and survive some of the hardest attacks, but the Flechette Storm Aspect allows you to lean into them with a bit more aggression.

Existing Titan Strand Aspects: