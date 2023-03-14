“From the confines of your mind, reality bends, and fate you bind,” reads the description of Destiny 2’s Warlock Strand subclass, Broodweaver.
Bungie’s website says that Broodweavers are “telekinetic sorcerers that manipulate the weave; even twisting Strand into creatures that do their bidding.” But that’s just one way to play as Lightfall’s new Warlock subclass.
Thanks to buildcrafting, Aspects, and Fragments, the Broodweaver is customizable to play in a number of different ways. Here’s some of the best Warlock Strand builds in Destiny 2.
Best Broodweaver Warlock Strand builds in Destiny 2
Strand Warlock – Threadlings build
The closest thing that Destiny 2 has to a summoner class, the Threadling Warlock build is all about using your little green creations to wreak havoc and destruction all across the solar system.
This build is all about maximizing your Rift regeneration (make sure to spec your armor for Recovery) to constantly be creating Threadlings that will seek out and destroy enemies. The Fragments are built all around Threadlings, so keep using your Rift to spawn them whenever you can.
Combining the subclass with the Swarmers Exotic leg armor will spawn even more Threadlings from Tangles, and debuff them with Strand’s Unravel, which will create even more Tangles to be picked up and thrown and keep the loop going.
It’s even better if you’re able to get one of the Strand weapons with the Hatchling trait, which will spawn another Threadling upon landing a precision kill.
Abilities
- Rift: Healing Rift
- Jump: Burst Glide
- Melee: Arcane Needle
- Grenade: Grapple
Aspects
- Weaver’s Call
- Mindspun Evocation
Fragments
- Thread of Finality
- Thread of Rebirth
- Thread of Evolution
- Thread of Binding
Armor loadout and mods
- Helmet: Heavy Ammo Finder, Strand Targeting, Strand Siphon
- Gauntlets: Heavy Handed, Focusing Strike, Strand Loader
- Chest: Charged Up, Font of Endurance
- Legs: Swarmers – Stacks on Stacks, Stand Holster, Insulation
- Bond: Bomber, Time Dilation, Reaper
Weapon loadout
- Primary: Strand weapon with Hatchling trait
- Energy: Long-range weapon
- Power: Circular Logic machine gun
Strand Warlock – Poison build
You will be raining poison and Strand alike with this setup, built around the Osteo Striga Exotic submachine gun from The Witch Queen expansion and the Necrotic Grips Exotic Warlock gauntlets.
The mods on this setup are meant to feed your ability regeneration to your other abilities when you use them, using the Shackle Grenade to suspend enemies, and the gauntlets’ ability to poison to keep dealing melee damage even after you’ve used the ability.
Combining Necrotic Grips with Osteo Striga will basically mean everything is poisoned all the time, so use your melee charges when you get them to keep the poison spreading between massive mobs of enemies.
Abilities
- Rift: Healing Rift
- Jump: Burst Glide
- Melee: Arcane Needle
- Grenade: Shackle Grenade
Aspects
- Weaver’s Call
- Mindspun Evocation
Fragments
- Thread of Continuity
- Thread of Fury
- Thread of Generation
- Thread of Mind
Armor loadout and mods
- Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Kinetic Siphon, Power Preservation
- Gauntlets: Necrotic Grips – Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, Bolstering Detonation
- Chest: Charged Up, Font of Endurance
- Legs: Kinetic Weapon Surge, Strand Scavenger, Orbs of Resoration
- Bond: Outreach, Time Dilation, Bomber
Weapon loadout
- Primary: Osteo Striga (Exotic)
- Energy: Long-range weapon with Demolitionist
- Power: Circular Logic machine gun