“From the confines of your mind, reality bends, and fate you bind,” reads the description of Destiny 2’s Warlock Strand subclass, Broodweaver.

Bungie’s website says that Broodweavers are “telekinetic sorcerers that manipulate the weave; even twisting Strand into creatures that do their bidding.” But that’s just one way to play as Lightfall’s new Warlock subclass.

Thanks to buildcrafting, Aspects, and Fragments, the Broodweaver is customizable to play in a number of different ways. Here’s some of the best Warlock Strand builds in Destiny 2.

Best Broodweaver Warlock Strand builds in Destiny 2

Strand Warlock – Threadlings build

The closest thing that Destiny 2 has to a summoner class, the Threadling Warlock build is all about using your little green creations to wreak havoc and destruction all across the solar system.

This build is all about maximizing your Rift regeneration (make sure to spec your armor for Recovery) to constantly be creating Threadlings that will seek out and destroy enemies. The Fragments are built all around Threadlings, so keep using your Rift to spawn them whenever you can.

Combining the subclass with the Swarmers Exotic leg armor will spawn even more Threadlings from Tangles, and debuff them with Strand’s Unravel, which will create even more Tangles to be picked up and thrown and keep the loop going.

It’s even better if you’re able to get one of the Strand weapons with the Hatchling trait, which will spawn another Threadling upon landing a precision kill.

Abilities

Rift: Healing Rift

Healing Rift Jump: Burst Glide

Burst Glide Melee: Arcane Needle

Arcane Needle Grenade: Grapple

Aspects

Weaver’s Call

Mindspun Evocation

Fragments

Thread of Finality

Thread of Rebirth

Thread of Evolution

Thread of Binding

Armor loadout and mods

Helmet: Heavy Ammo Finder, Strand Targeting, Strand Siphon

Heavy Ammo Finder, Strand Targeting, Strand Siphon Gauntlets: Heavy Handed, Focusing Strike, Strand Loader

Heavy Handed, Focusing Strike, Strand Loader Chest: Charged Up, Font of Endurance

Charged Up, Font of Endurance Legs: Swarmers – Stacks on Stacks, Stand Holster, Insulation

Stacks on Stacks, Stand Holster, Insulation Bond: Bomber, Time Dilation, Reaper

Weapon loadout

Primary: Strand weapon with Hatchling trait

Strand weapon with Hatchling trait Energy: Long-range weapon

Long-range weapon Power: Circular Logic machine gun

Strand Warlock – Poison build

You will be raining poison and Strand alike with this setup, built around the Osteo Striga Exotic submachine gun from The Witch Queen expansion and the Necrotic Grips Exotic Warlock gauntlets.

The mods on this setup are meant to feed your ability regeneration to your other abilities when you use them, using the Shackle Grenade to suspend enemies, and the gauntlets’ ability to poison to keep dealing melee damage even after you’ve used the ability.

Combining Necrotic Grips with Osteo Striga will basically mean everything is poisoned all the time, so use your melee charges when you get them to keep the poison spreading between massive mobs of enemies.

Abilities

Rift: Healing Rift

Healing Rift Jump: Burst Glide

Burst Glide Melee: Arcane Needle

Arcane Needle Grenade: Shackle Grenade

Aspects

Weaver’s Call

Mindspun Evocation

Fragments

Thread of Continuity

Thread of Fury

Thread of Generation

Thread of Mind

Armor loadout and mods

Helmet: Harmonic Siphon, Kinetic Siphon, Power Preservation

Harmonic Siphon, Kinetic Siphon, Power Preservation Gauntlets: Necrotic Grips – Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, Bolstering Detonation

Focusing Strike, Impact Induction, Bolstering Detonation Chest: Charged Up, Font of Endurance

Charged Up, Font of Endurance Legs: Kinetic Weapon Surge, Strand Scavenger, Orbs of Resoration

Kinetic Weapon Surge, Strand Scavenger, Orbs of Resoration Bond: Outreach, Time Dilation, Bomber

Weapon loadout