Destiny 2 Lightfall has blessed players with a lot of fun new stuff to grind, and the Strand subclasses for all three classes are just the beginning.

Pairing up your Strand subclass with the proper Strand-damage weapons will help take you bring the new subclass’s build to the next level. Once you have one of the new Exotic armors for Strand, too, you’ll be a neon green monster in PvE or PvP activities.

Here’s how to get one of the better new weapon options available in Lightfall.

How to get Circular Logic in Destiny 2

The new Strand machine gun on Neomuna can only be found in a chest at the end of the Terminal Overload activity when it is active in the Zephyr Concourse region of the destination.

Keep an eye on your world map in Neomuna and be ready to farm Terminal Overload whenever it’s active in Zephyr Concourse. You can greatly increase your chances of getting one by using a Terminal Overload Key to open the second chest at the end of the activity.

Destiny 2 Circular Logic PvE god roll

Screengrab via Light.gg

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+20 Recoil, +20 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+20 Recoil, +20 Handling) Magazine: Extended Mag (+13 Magazine, +10 Airborne, -18 Reload Speed)

Extended Mag (+13 Magazine, +10 Airborne, -18 Reload Speed) Trait 1: Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy Trait 2: Hatchling

Hatchling Origin Trait: Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Nanotech Tracer Rockets Masterwork: Range

Range Mod: Boss Spec

For PvE, it doesn’t get better than Hatchling for Strand weapons. This trait will spawn a Threadling with each precision kill, so you can turn low-level PvE content into a green explosion simulator.

For mod, throw on Boss Spec or Major Spec to farm yellow bars or bosses with the Nanotech Tracer Rockets origin trait, which will shoot mini-rockets at the enemy as you deal sustained damage to it.

Destiny 2 Circular Logic PvP god roll

Screengrab via Light.gg

Barrel: Chambered Compensator (+10 Stability, +10 Recoil, -5 Handling)

Chambered Compensator (+10 Stability, +10 Recoil, -5 Handling) Magazine: Armor-Piercing Rounds (+5 Range)

Armor-Piercing Rounds (+5 Range) Trait 1: Keep Away

Keep Away Trait 2: Demolitionist

Demolitionist Origin Trait: Nanotech Tracer Rockets

Nanotech Tracer Rockets Masterwork: Stability or Range

Stability or Range Mod: Counterbalance Stock

When it comes to the Crucible, you want to maximize your damage and range, and Keep Away is the perfect combination. It doesn’t take many shots to get a kill with this machine gun, so hit some headshots at range and you’ll proc both Keep Away and Demolitionist to give yourself some grenade energy.

Use that with your Strand subclass to grapple up close for easy kills.