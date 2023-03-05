How to get Cyrtarachne’s Façade in Destiny 2

The long-awaited Lightfall DLC for critically acclaimed MMO Destiny 2 has arrived, adding loads of new story, equipment, and PvE content for fans to enjoy. Among these additions is the brand new exotic helmet for the Hunter class, Cyrtarachne’s Façade.

Cyrtarachne’s Façade is an exotic helmet for the newly added subclass, Threadrunner, and the equipment provides an amazing perk for those interested in becoming a Strand Hunter in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Here’s everything you need to know to get Cyrtarachne’s Façade in the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Cyrtarachne’s Façade helmet in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Getting Cyrtarachne’s Façade in Destiny 2 Lightfall is easier said than done. You will have to beat the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty while playing as the Hunter class, and the same goes for the new Warlock and Titan campaign exotics.

You can beat the Lightfall campaign in any way you’d like: solo or with a group, all in one sitting, or in multiple play sessions, but just make sure to have the difficulty set to Legendary if you want to receive Cyrtarachne’s Façade as a reward for completion.

Cyrtarachne’s Façade is an exciting new exotic helmet for the Hunter Strand subclass, Threadrunner. The equipment allows any Threadrunner wearing it to gain the Woven Mail Strand buff for a short period of time after using your grapple.

Woven Mail is an overshield buff that grants flinch resistance, 25% body damage reduction, increases melee regeneration, and allows the user to create Tangles with weapon final blows.

With the right Fragments and Aspects equipped, Cyrtarachne’s Façade can be an extremely powerful exotic for Threadrunners in Destiny 2 Lightfall.