How to destroy all Taken Blights in Destiny 2’s Whispers of the Taken quests

Destiny 2‘s Exotic missions have their time-gated secrets, and the reprised Whisper is no different. Players must find and destroy Taken Blights if they want all options for crafting Whisper of the Worm, which spawn as part of a unique set of quests.

Taken Blights only spawn on Legend difficulty, and destroying them is an essential step in the Whispers of the Taken quest line. These quests will grant you one extra perk to customize your roll of the fabled sniper rifle, starting with Field Prep.

You need Whisper of the Worm to destroy each set of Taken Blights, so don’t forget to save some ammo as the mission goes by. Additionally, each player must destroy their own set of Taken Blights, based on our experience. They will remain in the same place for everyone, but make sure all guardians shoot them before moving on.

Here are all the Taken Blights in Whisper. They are time-gated, so we’ll update this article once more appear.

All Taken Blight locations in The Whisper in Destiny 2

Players can expect four Whispers of the Taken quests based on how many perks the mission’s signature sniper rifle has. All Whispers of the Taken quests seem to follow a similar formula:

Start Whisper on Legend difficulty

Find the Taken Blights

Shoot all of them using Whisper of the Worm

Complete the Whisper mission on Legend difficulty (can be done in the same run)

The quest steps will advance once you shoot the corresponding set of Taken Blights. If the quest didn’t advance, odds are you’re missing one (assuming there are no bugs involved). This format is familiar to Destiny 2 players since it’s taken shape in recent Exotic missions such as Starcrossed and its Celestial Anomalies, the Vexcalibur mission, and the Dead Exos in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

How to destroy the first set of Taken Blights

The first set of Taken Blights spawns right at the entrance to the Whisper mission. There are three objects to shoot, though one of them can be a bit trickier to find from the ledge close to the spawn area. They don’t seem to reappear after you shoot them (at least not in the same week), so our locations for the first set are general pointers.

The first Blight will be right by your feet. Screenshot by Dot Esports The second one is across the room, but easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports The third one is a bit more hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Blight will show up just by the first ledge in the mission, and you don’t even need to trigger the Vex node to see it. The second one will be across from it and easily visible from the ledge.

The third one is a bit trickier: you can almost see it from the ledge, but it’s simpler to jump down and look for it on your right (with your back to the door you just came from). Look for it near a crooked branch on a tree.

Are the Taken Blights time-gated?

Yes, the rest of the Taken Blights are time-gated, and so are the Oracles that appear in the mission. This means players must keep coming back each week during the beginning of Into the Light, or at least save all the Whispers of the Taken quests to complete in one go at the end of the time-gate.

