All Dead Exo locations in Operation: Seraph’s Shield in Destiny 2

Operation: Seraph’s Shield added the Revision Zero Exotic pulse rifle, a highly customizable, craftable weapon that comes with a slew of perks and multiple catalysts—if you can find the Dead Exos aboard the Seraph Station, that is.

Players can upgrade Revision Zero through the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line, which contains four parts. Each mission asks players to find a Dead Exo hidden aboard the Seraph Station, similar to the ones left behind in Europa. Each part of the quest will lead you to one Dead Exo, which will in turn unlock a catalyst and open up more upgrade options.

But there’s a catch: these Dead Exos (and the catalysts linked to them) are only available in the Legend version of Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

To unlock each Revision Zero catalyst, you must progress through Should You Choose to Accept It, then find the Dead Exo. You also need to finish Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty to actually get the catalyst to drop. Though completing the mission is the hard part, the Dead Exos aren’t too hidden, especially if you know where to look, and a quest marker makes them easier to find. Here are the locations of all Dead Exos in Destiny 2‘s Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

First Dead Exo location: in the microwave room

The first Dead Exo is hard to miss. It’s leaning against a wall in the microwave room, on the right side. Solve the puzzle, then look for this one before you leave the room. The microwave room contains the laser puzzle that will fry you if you fail it, so it’s easy to know where it’s located.

Screengrab via Bungie

Second Dead Exo location: in the Shrieker room, hidden in a vent

After you get the Operator buff for the first time and reach the room with the Shriekers, the game will task you with finding and shooting red panels throughout the area. The first red panel you have to shoot is in the server room, which will open up access to a vent. Inside that vent is the next panel you have to shoot—and the second Dead Exo in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

The vent ends in an area guarded by a security grating with a huge hole in it—enough for you to aim your weapons and shoot the panel on a wall across the room. Turn around and you’ll spot the quest marker on your right. Go inside the alcove to find the second Dead Exo in Operation: Seraph’s Shield.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Third Dead Exo location: in an alcove in the first boss room

Before triggering the boss fight with Haroktha, Scourge of the Helium Drinkers (and a small army of House Salvation enemies), you can find a Dead Exo in that same room. From the rally banner, look to the right to find the third Dead Exo in a small hallway that doubles as an enemy spawn. You can also wait to clear the boss to interact with this Dead Exo.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Fourth Dead Exo location: in the Ketch

After you fake surrender to House Salvation, they’ll teleport you into their Ketch. Once you’ve cleared the enemies and interacted with the ship access consoles, turn around and look for this Dead Exo in an alcove in the middle of the Ketch. The Dead Exo will be to your left if you’re backtracking and on your right if you’re heading inside. If you’ve spotted enemy turrets, though, you’re too far.