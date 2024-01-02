All Celestial Anomaly locations in Destiny 2

It's like the Dead Exos, but more spread out.

Eyes up, Guardian—quite literally, if you’re tracking down Celestial Anomalies in Destiny 2‘s Starcrossed mission. The season 23 Exotic quest has a few secrets that improve your shiny new Strand bow, the Wish-Keeper, though it needs a bit of setup.

Revealing the hidden message in Celestial Anomalies requires the Wish-Keeper bow, which lets you shoot at the stars above you to make a constellation and uncover hidden messages. If you want to get some goodies out of it, though, you’ll also need to complete the Exotic mission on Legend difficulty (which isn’t too terrible thanks to Fireteam Finder).

Finding the Anomalies and completing Starcrossed on Legend grants you a Wish-Keeper catalyst for each Anomaly, while the secret chests also upgrade its Snareweaver intrinsic. Here’s where you can find all Celestial Anomalies to upgrade your Exotic bow.

Constellation: Tower Celestial Anomaly (Starcrossed mission)

The first Celestial Anomaly is in the Overland, the start of the Black Garden’s surface. Clear the enemies and look for the cliff on the right side of the zone. You’ll spot a beam of light traveling upward, which marks the spot for where you need to go.

The first Celestial Anomaly is on top of that rocky formation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the vines around the rocky cliff to climb your way to the top. Once you’re up there, interact with the anomaly and use Wish-Ender to shoot at the stars above you.

Constellation: Lock Celestial Anomaly (Spine of Keres)

The second Celestial Anomaly isn’t in the Starcrossed mission for a change. Instead, head to the Spine of Keres in the Dreaming City. The area with the Oracle Engine is connected to the Divalian Mists, so land there. Head straight, then take the left path once the road forks, and take another left through a rock, which leads you to the Spine of Keres.

Make another left here, through the rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look to the left for the glow on top of one of the rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you see the entrance to the Oracle Engine, make a left through another path in the rock. Head past the first bridge and kill the enemies in your way. Look to a rock on the left side to spot the telltale shine of a Celestial Anomaly on top of the rock. As a bonus, you’ll also advance the sixth week of the Season of the Wish storyline if you’re all caught up.

Complete Starcrossed on Legend

After decoding each Constellation, the game will ask you to complete the Starcrossed Exotic mission on Legend difficulty. In our experience, this mission is much more difficult if you go in alone, so enlist the help of friends or even fellow guardians through the in-game Fireteam Finder.

If you’re struggling, Disorienting Grenades may help, and we also suggest a Heavy that matches the Surge and a Void weapon to break shields more easily. There are two Unstoppables in the mission, so bring something to stun them with. Don’t forget your Void resists, too, which help make enemies a bit less deadly (but Cyclopses and Wyverns still pose a big threat).