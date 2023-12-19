If we had a nickel for every time an Exotic bow from the Dreaming City had "Wish" in its name...

Wish-Keeper might be the most striking bow in Destiny 2 since its sibling, Wish-Ender. Its appeal doesn’t stop at looks, though: This craftable Exotic bow is available from the Starcrossed Exotic mission, and it pairs beauty with damage and a lot of Strand utility.

Wish-Keeper is Season of the Wish‘s craftable Exotic, echoing Revision Zero and Vexcalibur. Like its predecessors, players can unlock new catalysts and new intrinsic upgrades each week by engaging with the season’s Exotic mission. Each catalyst has its effect, but they all make Wish-Keeper a better weapon.

Here are all of Wish-Keeper’s catalysts in Destiny 2, what they do, and how you can unlock them by playing.

How to get all Wish-Keeper Catalysts in Destiny 2

Wish-Keeper’s catalysts aren’t available to obtain just yet. Going into the Enclave and reshaping your weapon will tell you that none of the catalysts are available for now, but they will unlock with the next weekly resets.

Soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Going by the examples of Revision Zero and Vexcalibur, Wish-Keepers catalysts will likely drop after completing Starcrossed on Legend difficulty. The quest for both of those Exotics dropped their catalysts in Legend difficulty, though Revision Zero required players to find Dead Exos spread aboard the Seraph Station.

The first catalyst, Enduring Snare Refit, should drop during or after week five, with each catalyst dropping after that. Based on those previous examples, you can also obtain multiple catalysts in the same week if the time-gate on them has lifted.

All Wish-Keeper catalysts in Destiny 2

Unlike Revision Zero and Vexcalibur, two of Wish-Keeper’s catalysts improve the weapon’s effects instead of giving it direct perks. This helps players lean more toward what makes Wish-Keeper Exotic instead of transplanting traits into it (though we’ll admit Hatchling is tempting).

Here are all the catalysts listed in the Enclave:

Enduring Snare Refit: Snareweaver traps last longer.

Snareweaver traps last longer. Multi-Threaded Snare Refit: Snareweaver traps can suspend more targets.

Snareweaver traps can suspend more targets. Vorpal Weapon Refit: Grants Vorpal Weapon (“Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active”).

Grants Vorpal Weapon (“Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active”). Hatchling Refit: Grants Hatchling to Wish-Keeper (“Precision final blows or rapidly defeating targets with a non-precision weapon spawns a Threadling at the target’s location”).

Look at that beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two existing perks, Vorpal Weapon and Hatchling, work well with the bow’s general utility. Vorpal Weapon can make it even better against Champions, giving it a huge bump in effectiveness in higher-end content. Hatchling can also work well since getting kills won’t be as much of an issue with Wish-Keeper due to its Exotic buff against red-bar enemies.

That said, enhancing the flavor and uniqueness of Wish-Keeper’s effects can also make for great catalyst choices. We’ll have to wait until all four catalysts are out to make a decision, but all of them feel like great additions to the weapon.

How to improve Wish-Keeper’s Snareweaver Intrinsic

Though you get a built Wish-Keeper at the end of Starcrossed, the game will let you improve its Snareweaver Intrinsic. Each grants you a boost to stability, handling, and reload speed, culminating at Snareweaver IV.

To upgrade your Snareweaver intrinsic, you need to complete Starcrossed on any difficulty, though the upgrades are also locked behind the calendar. Going by previous examples, Snareweaver two will be available in week five, with the last two upgrades coming in the weeks after that. With only one upgrade and catalyst a week, players will have reasons to dive into Starcrossed soon.