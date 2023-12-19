All secret chests in Starcrossed in Destiny 2

Starcrossed, the new Destiny 2 Exotic mission, brings the game’s first Exotic Strand bow as a reward. In addition to the final chest, though, guardians can find four secret chests throughout the mission, with more loot up for grabs.

Wish-Keeper is the best drop you can get from the Starcrossed mission, but tracking down the secret chests will net you extra gear drops. You need to be caught up until week four of the seasonal story to start the mission, but that may not be the only restriction.

The triumphs page shows four secret chests in Starcrossed, each with an associated triumph. Normally, Bungie obscures unavailable triumphs (as is the case of the seasonal Starcats). This time, all four appear in the Triumphs tab, though only the first seems to be accessible. Here’s where you can find all available secret chests in Starcrossed. Your Combo/Wombo Detector will mark them on your HUD, so don’t forget to put it in your Ghost if you’re tracking down chests.

All Starcrossed secret chest locations in Destiny 2

So far, only the first secret chest seems to be available. It would be par for the course for Bungie to have time-gated secrets, just like the Wish-Keeper catalysts and the upgrades to its intrinsic.

While players have encountered secret bosses and hidden rooms, the consensus seems to be only the first chest is available for now, with more coming in different weeks. The second chest, for instance, likely corresponds with a secret enemy that requires both buffs to kill in the first combat encounter.

We will update this Starcrossed article once the rest of the chests appear.

First chest (Taranis’ Bounty triumph)

The first chest is right at the beginning of the mission. Make your way past the hole in a tree and you’ll spot a plant that grows down. From there, look below you to find a ledge leading to the first chest. This is before you face any enemies, though you can see Vex enemies in the distance.

Before killing any enemies, use this plant as a landmark. Screenshot by Dot Esports Then look down. Screenshot by Dot Esports And finally, get the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starcrossed secret chest rewards

Opening up the first secret chest in Starcrossed gave us two enhancement cores and a reissued Season of the Undying weapon. Like any other gear drops, these chests can give you weapons with Deepsight Resonance.

The first chest disappeared once we obtained it and didn’t show up in our second run either. It’s unclear if they will reset next week or if they’re a one-off deal.