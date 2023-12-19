How to start the Starcrossed mission in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players have a new Exotic mission to dive into in Season of the Wish. Starcrossed will take the Guardian into the Black Garden as they search for an Ahamkara Egg—and, almost as importantly, the new Wish-Keeper bow.

Wish-Keeper was featured in promotional material at the beginning of the season, and players had their hopes up for both the bow and the Starcrossed mission that comes with it. Now that both are available, here’s how you can dive into the mission for yourself.

How to begin Starcrossed in Destiny 2

To start Starcrossed, you must be caught up with the fourth week of the seasonal story. Starcrossed becomes available at step 29 in Wishing All the Best, so if you’re behind, it’s time to grind Riven’s activities.

If you’ve done the first three weeks of the storyline, the game will give you the Apophasis mission, asking you to rescue another egg. This is the narrative thread that will take you into Starcrossed after you fail your rescue.

To start Starcrossed, you can either begin the mission through its node at the H.E.L.M. or use the Launch button in the Wishing All the Best quest (a new and handy addition). If you want to run the mission again, find its Exotic node at the H.E.L.M.

With the Black Garden’s Sol Divisive taking an Ahamkara Egg, the Guardian must rescue it before the Vex can use it. That’s where Starcrossed kicks off, sending you deep into the Garden. And while the story may be compelling, the sights and the rewards are also worth it.

What do you get from Starcrossed in Destiny 2?

Finishing our quest gave us a Wish-Keeper with Deepsight Resonance, as well as a red-border version of the reissued Imperative from Season of the Undying. It’s unclear if the Deepsight is guaranteed or restricted to Undying weapons since that was the only Undying weapon whose Pattern we were missing.

This is what you get from the quest, and it’s more than worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In subsequent weeks, you’ll obtain similar rewards, with notable new additions. While you already have the bow, completing it on regular difficulty will likely award you with upgrades to the Snareweaver intrinsic, while finishing it on Legend should award you with catalysts for the bow. And that’s not counting any secret chests you find hidden within the mission.