How to get the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Wish brought dozens of new weapons, but the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow might just be the crown jewel of this season’s additions.

This Exotic is bound to draw players’ attentions due to its beauty alone, but its effects match that beauty with an extra dose of lethality, especially if you’re using the newest subclass. The bow itself was revealed in the seasonal page, but Bungie’s API has already shown how deadly this bow can be.

Here’s how you can get Wish-Keeper and what it does (if you don’t mind API spoilers).

How to get Wish-Keeper in Destiny 2

The Wish-Keeper Exotic is locked behind the season 23 Exotic quest. The quest may be called Starcrossed and will debut on Dec. 19, according to the Season of the Wish page.

“The stars will be your guide through the Dreaming City and beyond,” the page reads. “Complete your mission and claim a weapon of great power lying hidden within the Black Garden.”

The page also gives a brief description of Wish-Keeper. “Discovered among the mysteries of the Black Garden, charge Wish-Keeper by dispatching your foes and lay traps for any that remain,” it says.

Though this description is intriguing, the API has already shown what Wish-Keeper can do once it releases—and it’s nothing short of impressive.

What does Wish-Keeper do in Destiny 2?

Wish-Keeper is certainly gunning for Hierarchy of Needs, Verglas Curve, and Ticuu’s Divination when it comes to the most unique bows. It comes with a bonus, though: it’s a Strand bow, and its effects synergize perfectly with the green subclass. Here are Wish-Keeper’s effects, as seen in Destiny 2 database light.gg.

Snareweaver: “Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.”

“Precision hits and final blows build energy towards a Snareweaver arrow that can be fired from the hip. On impact, Snareweaver arrows create a pattern of traps that suspend nearby targets.” Silkbound Slayer: “This weapon deals bonus damage to suspended targets. Gain faster draw time for a short duration when you suspend a target from any source or damage a suspended target with this weapon.”

“This weapon deals bonus damage to suspended targets. Gain faster draw time for a short duration when you suspend a target from any source or damage a suspended target with this weapon.” Base draw time: 684ms (consistent with Precision bows)

Light.gg also lists a series of Refits, which are in the style of catalysts for craftable weapons such as Revision Zero (Season of the Seraph) and Vexcalibur (Season of Defiance). Players will likely have to dive into the mission over multiple weeks, with other secrets maybe looming in the horizon. (We’re hoping this one is closer to Operation: Seraph’s Shield or Presage at its launch than to Legend Avalon, in terms of difficulty and how engaging it is.)

Wish-Keeper is certainly carving a spot in our arsenal (if we can put down Necrochasm, Sunshot, or Dragon’s Breath), and we’re looking forward to using it on our Strand Suspend build on our Titan. Wish-Keeper, however, is bound to enable Suspend even outside of Strand, which can help with crowd control. In a sense, it could be the Verglas Curve of Strand.