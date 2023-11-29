How to get Dragon’s Breath in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Destiny 1 fans, your favorite Exotic rocket launcher has finally returned in Destiny 2. Dragon’s Breath wasn’t a meta-stomper by Destiny’s end back in the day but it was unique in the way it dealt damage and has been a fan favorite since its arrival.

Now in Destiny 2, the Exotic has been turned up to 11 with an upgraded Intrinsic Trait and with Season of the Wish’s Solar focus. But just how do you get your hands on the rocket launcher?

How to unlock Dragon’s Breath in Destiny 2

Is that a… Spitfire? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon’s Breath Rocket Launcher is free for players who play during Season of the Wish, which began on Nov. 28. Leveling the Season Pass to level 35 will unlock Dragon’s Breath. Doing just about anything in Destiny 2 will earn you the XP you need, but completing dungeons, raids, or any seasonal quests will progress the pass faster.

Alternatively, if you purchase and activate the Season Pass, you’ll receive Dragon’s Breath immediately at level one. You’ll also receive one at level 35 at a higher power level, allowing you to upgrade or replace your existing version.

Alien Purple, that’s what the paint card says. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching level 100 and completing the Season Pass will unlock the Dying Dream unique ornament for Dragon’s Breath, making it purple and giving it an alien-like appearance, great for those wanting to run it in a Void build.

What does the Dragon’s Breath do in Destiny 2?

In Destiny 2, Dragon’s Breath rolls with the intrinsic trait Composite Propellant which sees its rockets leave behind trails of fire that Scorch enemy units. The rocket will embed in the first target it hits, continuously leaking fire and incendiary fuel damaging anything nearby.

It’s recommended to fire the weapon and then stow it, as the second part of Composite Propellant states the longer the weapon goes without firing, the more fuel is stored, meaning a delayed second shot will deal more damage and spread more fire.

Dragon’s Breath also rolls with High Octane, which replenishes fuel when nearby Destiny 2 enemies are Ignited. This trait works with other sources of Ignite as well, so throw on a Solar subclass and get to igniting your surroundings. This season’s Artifact Mods like Kindling Trigger and Rays of Precision work incredibly well with Dragon’s Breath, so make sure you get your flame on and light up the battlefield in style.