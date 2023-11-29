Where to find all Starcat locations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Wish takes you back to the Dreaming City, where you’ll work with Mara Sov as you attempt to convince Riven to join you and the rest of the Vanguard. As you play through these new activities, be on the lookout for Starcats.

The Starcats are unique collectibles you can find as you progress through the Season of the Wish story. They will appear in specific locations, with several rewards for finding each one. More become available the further we go into Season of the Wish. Here’s what you need to know about where to find each Starcat location in Destiny 2.

How to find all Starcat locations in Destiny 2

Find Starcats in Season of the Wish activities. Image via Bungie

There are 14 Starcats for you to find and we have the first two Starcat locations. We’ll be adding additional locations as they are unlocked, which should happen after every weekly Tuesday reset during the Season of the Wish.

Each Starcat will be in the same location for every Destiny 2 player. You’ll want to make sure you keep a lookout for these crafty kittens as they’re likely going to be well hidden. Thankfully, they won’t be hidden all over Destiny 2. Instead, they’re going to be placed somewhere in activities that surround the Season of the Wish, so keep an out as you’re completing your weekly activities, or working on the major quests with Mara and Riven.

A knitted outfit for your Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you find all 14 Starcats in Destiny 2, the Wyrmguard Shell will unlock and you can equip it to your Ghost.

1) Garden of Plenty Starcat location

Head to the left, before the stairs in the Garden of Plenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a Starcat hidden in the Garden of Plenty. The Garden of Plenty appears in the Riven’s Lair or The Coil activities. You will need to wait for the mission to appear for the Garden to show up, and it’s going to be called Polysemy. You also want to make sure the Garden of Plenty is appearing in the pathways for The Coil. If not, stick to Riven’s Lair. It could take a few times for you to get this one to appear during a run; I had to hop back into orbit several times before it did. Honestly, it might be better to continually go through The Coil several times.

When you arrive at the Garden of Plenty, the Starcat is going to be to the left of the back area. This will be close to the back area of the arena, to the left of the stairs before the portal. You can find the cat looking over the side.

The Starcat is hanging over the edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) The Blind Well Starcat location

You can find a Starcat in The Blind Well, an activity you can complete in the Dreaming City. Although I was playing on the tier three version of The Blind Well, I do not believe this is a requirement for the Starcat to appear. It should be in the same place.

The Starcat wants to leave The Blind Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find it in the back room, next to the large door, on the opposite side of where you spawn into this area. It should be scratching against the large doors.