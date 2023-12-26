How to find the Celestial Anomaly for the Constellation: Tower quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Starcrossed Exotic mission comes with a few secrets of its own. Constellation: Tower kicked off the series of quests that tasks players with finding Celestial Anomalies in the Black Garden to improve the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow.

The Constellation missions will likely be similar to the Dead Exos in Season of the Seraph. Each week, players will receive a new Constellation quest, which tasks them with finding Celestial Anomalies in the Black Garden.

Completing all the objectives for each quest should award a catalyst for Wish-Keeper. The weapon has four catalysts in total, so players will have to dive into Starcrossed on Legend at least four times if they want to upgrade Wish-Keeper.

Here’s where you can find the Celestial Anomaly and reveal the hidden message for the Constellation: Tower quest in Destiny 2.

Constellation: Tower Overland Celestial Anomaly location

The first Celestial Anomaly is located in Overland, the area with the two rainbows where you first emerge into the Black Garden. Look for a cliff with a waterfall on the right side of the area. Depending on where you are when you spot the cliff, you can see a beam of white light floating upward. The left side of this area has the second secret chest in Starcrossed, but the cliff you’re looking for is on the right.

Use the vegetation to go around and climb on top of the cliff, where you can interact with the anomaly to receive a hidden message, which you can only decode with the help of the shiny Strand bow you received from Taranis.

Grab this before you get the buff. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you’re on top of the cliff, look up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to reveal the hidden message for Constellation: Tower

The quest will ask you to reveal the hidden message that appeared. The message is the light pointing to the sky, and you need the Wish-Keeper bow to reveal it. Equip the bow and shoot the glowing stars with it to start making a constellation.

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The stars align to make one of the towers of the Dreaming City, which explains the quest’s name. Once the stars are lined up, you’ll also get some dialogue from Riven, and the quest will advance to the next step: finishing Starcrossed on Legend difficulty.

Complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty

The next step tasks you with braving the Exotic mission on the highest difficulty. Since the reward is tied to quest progress, though, you can reset the mission if you want, enlisting backup from friends, clanmates, or even using the Fireteam Finder to gather more guardians. Take advantage of Surges and prepare against threats. There’s no revive counter or locked loadout, so what matters is just making it through the end to get another catalyst.