Where to find the Celestial Anomaly for the Constellation: Lock quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Wish brought the new Wish-Keeper Exotic bow, but guardians who want to take this bow to the max need to track down Celestial Anomalies as part of the Constellation quests.

Each of the four quests tasks players with finding these Anomalies spread over the system. The first quest sent players to the Overland in Starcrossed, but there’s no need to search for this Celestial Anomaly around the Black Garden, for the second one.

For Constellation: Lock, you have to go to the Spine of Keres in the Dreaming City. And since week six of the seasonal quest takes you there anyway, you might as well make the most out of the trip.

Once you’re there, find the Celestial Anomaly, uncover the hidden message with a little help from Wish-Keeper. The last part is the trickiest: Complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty to get another catalyst for Wish-Keeper.

Here’s where you can find the Celestial Anomaly for the Constellation: Lock quest in Destiny 2.

Spine of Keres Celestial Anomaly location for Constellation: Lock in Destiny 2

Your first stop is the Spine of Keres, the area just left off the Divalian Mists in the Dreaming City. Follow the path to Rheasilvia, but go to the left instead of going through the cave. The Spine of Keres is where the Oracle Engine is. Follow the path until the area changes on your HUD, then keep going until you find enemies.

You’ll come out at the entrance of the Oracle Engine, and though the Dreaming City’s signature architecture will be staring straight at you, take the path on the left. This path leads around the Oracle Engine, just like in the Dreaming City mission.

Take the left path, almost carved beneath the rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the second marble-like bridge, look to the left side to spot a beam of light traveling upward. This indicates the location of a Celestial Anomaly, so head over there and grab Wish-Keeper to uncover the secret of this Constellation.

The beams of light help guide the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve interacted with the message, shoot your new Strand Exotic bow at the stars above you to start making a constellation. If you shoot all of them, you can uncover an inscription, which prompts some lore dialogue from Mara.

After the dialogue with the Awoken Queen ends, your next step is to complete Starcrossed on Legend difficulty, so enlist the help of guardians with Fireteam Finder to get it done if needed. Once you open the final chest, you should get another Wish-Keeper catalyst for your collection.