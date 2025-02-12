How to complete the Dyadic Ascension quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 gave players the coveted Barrow-Dyad Exotic during Heresy, and it came with a matching mission. The Dyadic Ascension quest lets you improve the SMG’s intrinsic—provided you’re not stuck in step five, that is.

The Barrow-Dyad SMG is a powerful weapon that truly feels like an Exotic, but players who try to complete this quest can get stumped with their quest progress through no fault of their own. The quest seems to be either bugged or time-gated, but you can still get far enough to unlock the third level of the intrinsic.

Bugged or not, the Dyadic Ascension quest tasks you with finding several secrets in the Nether, within Destiny 2‘s Dreadnaught. Here’s what you must do to complete this quest.

Dyadic Ascension quest guide in Destiny 2

The ornament, sadly, isn’t part of the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dyadic Ascension quest has seven steps in total, and they’re quite similar. The descriptions for the quests are as follows:

Progress your rank with the Shaping Slab in the Path of Resolve. Locate and collect six Taken Osseous Fragments in the Nether. Progress even further with the Shaping Slab. This objective auto-completes if you’re ranked high enough, so you can do the two Taken Osseous Fragment hunts in the same Nether run. Find six more Taken Osseous Fragments in a different part of the Nether. Progress even further and acquire the Moment of Clarity upgrade. Find the remaining Taken Osseous Fragments hidden in the Nether. Prove your mastery of combat and exploration in the Nether.

You’ve been hunting Taken Osseous Fragments for the Path of the Taken quest, so why stop now? The Dyadic Ascension quest tasks you with finding six of them in different areas of the Nether. Our run took us to the Hall of Souls and the Trenchway, where we found the necessary six for each step. We covered the exact locations in our Taken Osseous Essence guide.

Like many players, we got roadblocked at step five, but quest data from light.gg (which gave us steps six and seven above) indicates the next stages will be more of the same. Until then, however, progress seems to come to a standstill due to something on Bungie’s end—whether deliberate or accidental.

Is the Dyadic Ascension step five bugged?

If you’re stuck on step five of the Dyadic Ascension quest, you’re not alone. Guardians all over the world have been wondering if the quest is bugged since all steps require a certain reputation with the Shaping Slab. Even players at max reputation rank (myself included) can’t progress the quest past step five, which shouldn’t be an issue once you’ve reached level 10 with the seasonal vendor.

Looking at Barrow-Dyad in the Enclave also reveals a fourth intrinsic that’s supposed to be available this week, so this might just be one of the many bugs plaguing Destiny 2 after any major content release—which isn’t uncommon for the developer, especially since The Final Shape.

Is the Dyadic Ascension quest time-gated?

If the Dyadic Ascension quest isn’t bugged, it’s likely time-gated. Locking catalyst and intrinsic progress is more the norm than the exception when it comes to Bungie, so the developer may be saving further steps for future weeks. Either way, there’s no way to know for sure unless Bungie confirms or denies it.

