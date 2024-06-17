Here are the Faith-Keeper god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 finally has a new Void rocket launcher thanks to Faith-Keeper. This Vex-inspired weapon has its fair share of good traits, which makes it easy to find a god roll (or even a good roll)—and you can always craft one if needed.

Faith-Keeper treads the barely charted path of Void Legendary rocket launchers. Its two main competitors are Red Herring (Season of the Risen) and BrayTech Osprey (Season of the Deep), which don’t have stellar perk pools. These two older rocket launchers do have a decent advantage in archetype when it comes to damage, with Faith-Keeper’s precision frame dealing less damage at the cost of built-in tracking. Rocket launchers still do respectable damage, though.

None of these three compete with Apex Predator or Cold Comfort, the kings of rocket launchers, but it’s handy to have a good Void rocket launcher in your arsenal if you’re in an activity with a Void surge—and Faith-Keeper may be a good choice, though it could still be a bit better.

Here are the Faith-Keeper god rolls in Destiny 2.

Faith-Keeper PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Nessus is relevant again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launcher: Linear Compensator or Volatile Launch

or Volatile Launch Mag: Impact Casing , High-Velocity Rounds, or Alloy Casing.

, High-Velocity Rounds, or Alloy Casing. Third column: Auto-Loading Holster , Field Prep , Impulse Amplifier, or Clown Cartridge. These are some of the best perks for rocket launchers, so it’s a matter of preference and what you want to use on yours.

, , Impulse Amplifier, or Clown Cartridge. Fourth column: Explosive Light or Lasting Impression Bipod might be a decent pick for longer damage phases or general add clear, depending on your preference.

or Lasting Impression

The third column brings a lot of heavy contenders, which are among the upper echelon of rocket launcher perks. Your pick here depends on what you want to accomplish with your weapon. We’re fond of Auto-Loading Holster for a fire-and-forget playstyle and when weapon swapping in damage rotations, but all other perks have good benefits.

Impulse Amplifier gives valuable buffs to projectile speed and reload, which are excellent in general but especially good if you’re using a Lasting Impression rocket. You’re bound to hit anyway thanks to its archetype, but this perk makes your rocket hit the target a bit more quickly.

Field Prep gives you extra ammo, with better effects when enhanced. It also lets you reload more quickly while crouched, and both make it useful to have in protracted boss fights. Clown Cartridge, on the other hand, puts two rockets in your magazine with each reload.

In the fourth column, the main clash is between Explosive Light and Lasting Impression. Both have similar values when it comes to buffing damage, but each has its strengths and weaknesses—though we’re more fond of the former.

Explosive Light is a quick, easy-to-maintain buff if you’re picking up Orbs. It stacks up to six times (seven if enhanced) and consumes one stack per shot fired. If the damage phase is long enough for you to fire six or seven rockets, odds are someone in your squad will throw a Super and create more Orbs to keep that buff going, so it should be always (or at least consistently) up in damage phases, and you can use it to pop Champions and other high-priority enemies while still keeping it topped up.

Lasting Impression is a bit trickier. This perk changes it so your rocket sticks to an enemy and detonates around three seconds later, dealing more explosion damage. The delayed detonation can feel awkward to use at first and makes it a bit less useful when it comes to immediately melting enemies. If you have to take down an enemy shooting at you, Lasting Impression won’t solve the issue immediately. If you’re not quick with your timing, using it against Champions can also make the rocket explode after the stun has ended. Lastly, if you stick an enemy with the rocket and it closes in on you when the projectile detonates, you’ll take damage or even die, depending on the proximity.

There’s also a (maybe circumstantial) argument for Bipod, depending on your preference. It gives you more ammo and a bigger magazine but takes a chunk of your damage away. It may work for crowd control or longer damage phases, but rockets without it can feel a bit weak. Bipod also suffers from the lack of Reconstruction or Envious Assassin in this perk pool: Both perks could let you have four shots in the magazine when fully active, but without them, players can only get two (not counting the effects of Clown Cartridge).

Faith-Keeper PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Launcher: Linear Compensator or Quick Launch Rounds

Linear Compensator or Quick Launch Rounds Mag: High-Velocity Rounds

High-Velocity Rounds Third column: Impulse Amplifier

Impulse Amplifier Fourth column: Destabilizing Rounds or Demolitionist

Faith-Keeper isn’t exactly what you’d consider a PvP pick, but rockets may never go out of style. There’s no need for anything fancy here, either: Just make sure your rocket hits the enemy, and the more quickly it gets there and the wider the impact area, the better. Because of this, we’re focusing on projectile speed and blast radius, with the fourth column trait being more or less for grabs. Explosive Light is better if you can make orbs, but if not, Destabilizing Rounds may help offset the lower blast radius from its archetype by making someone else Volatile. This isn’t really a PvP weapon, though, so you’d be better off with a grenade launcher instead.

