Exalted Truth god rolls and how to get them in Destiny 2

Episode Heresy brought a couple of beloved hand cannons back to Destiny 2, including the Exalted Truth from Trials of Osiris. The reprised version comes with incredible options for both PvE and PvP, especially if you don’t have a good hand cannon yet.

Exalted Truth is an Adaptive Frame (140 RPM) Void hand cannon. The new version has a significantly better perk pool than its previous iteration. There are perks like Precision Instrument for PvP, Destabilizing Rounds for PvE, and the new Demoralize perk.

Here is our Exalted Truth god rolls in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE.

What is the Exalted Truth god roll in Destiny 2?

Exalted Truth PvE god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Smallbore Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk one: Destabilizing Rounds

Destabilizing Rounds Perk two: Repulsor Brace, Demoralize, or One for All

Repulsor Brace, Demoralize, or One for All Masterwork: Reload Speed or Range

Reload Speed or Range Weapon Mod: Synergy

Synergy Origin Trait: Alacrity

Exalted Truth PvP god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds Perk one: Slideshot

Slideshot Perk two: Precision Instrument

Precision Instrument Masterwork: Range

Range Weapon Mod: Ballistics or Adept Range

Ballistics or Adept Range Origin Trait: One Quiet Moment

If you don’t raid often to get Ancient Gospel or Word of Crota, Exalted Truth is one of the best PvE Void hand cannons. The weapon can roll with Destabilizing Rounds in the third column, leaving you room to go with sustain or more damage in the fourth.

There’s a classic option of Repulsor Brace to gain Void overshield by defeating Void-debuffed targets, which synergizes perfectly with Destabilizing Rounds. Demoralize is a new perk that works similarly to Destabilizing Rounds, except it weakens nearby enemies after getting a precision final blow.

However, a sleeper perk in the fourth column is One for All. One for All grants a 35 percent damage buff for 10 seconds when hitting three enemies within three seconds, and it’s incredibly easy to trigger with Destabilizing Rounds, considering Destabilizing Rounds had its cooldown reduced to 1.5 seconds.

Exalted Truth has a more defined god roll for PvP. Slideshot in the third column grants 20 range and stability for 2.5 seconds upon sliding. It’s a go-to perk on weapons like Rose, but this means you must slide in your PvP games a lot. There’s also Keep Away, which grants 10 range and 30 reload speed when no targets are within 15 meters. It works, but Slideshot is still better if you can take full advantage of it.

In the fourth column, the best perk is Precision Instrument. It increases precision damage by dealing sustained damage and has been incredibly popular in PvP on hand cannons like Igneous Hammer. With the right roll and triggered Slideshot, you can max out range and stability on Exalted Truth, making it a stat monster and allowing you to choose a different barrel.

How to get Exalted Truth in Destiny 2

Say hi to Saint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exalted Truth is a Trials of Osiris weapon, and you can get it in Destiny 2 by playing Trials of Osiris when it’s available during the weekend. A base version of the weapon can drop after any match, but if Exalted Truth is a featured weapon, you can get an Adept version when you reach the Lighthouse. Once you unlock Exalted Truth in collections, you can also focus Trials Engrams at Saint-14 in the Tower.

Trials of Osiris recently got a major rework with access to the Lighthouse and Adept weapons for anyone who manages to get seven wins on the card. Even if you don’t play PvP much, there’s still a chance for you to get an Adept Exalted Truth.

