Destiny 2’s next season finally adds one of the most highly requested cosmetic features

The ability of Destiny 2’s most fashion forward players to create the Guardian looks of their dreams was drastically enhanced back during Season of the Splicer with the introduction of Armor Synthesis. However, one of the most sought after quality-of-life updates—the ability to bookmark your favorite customization options amidst the hundreds available—has remained absent until now.

In Bungie’s big State of the Game blog for August 2023 released today, game director Joe Blackburn revealed that season 22 of Destiny 2 will feature a number of frequently demanded quality-of-life features. Most notably, this includes cosmetic favoriting, the ability to pin your favorite bits of fashion so that you’ll never struggle to find them in the sea of other options again.

On top of that, for the more gameplay-oriented Guardian, the Aspects and Fragments for Stasis have been moved to a simple vendor system and the lengthy grind has been removed.

Destiny 2: State of the Game – August 2023



⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates

🛠 Game Stability and Security

📝 Reinforcing our 4 yearly goals

👀 Season 22, 23, and The Final Shape previews

📰 And much more.



🔗 Read the full letter: https://t.co/R41b6ajrSY pic.twitter.com/N3c6UEfwyG — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 3, 2023

The cosmetic favoriting system does have its limits, but those are limits that the majority of players will never hit. In its original incarnation going live next season, players will able to favorite up to 100 of their shaders, ornaments and emotes in order to keep them pinned at the top of their collection within the appearance customization screens. While those 100 pins appear to be shared between all cosmetic types, it’s a generous amount when most players will inevitably only have a few key pieces they will probably want to keep close by.

Pins will be as simple as a click of a button. Image via Bungie

To add to the boons in the quality-of-life department for those who enjoy the customization aspect of Destiny 2, transmats have finally been updated in season 22 to be unlocks instead of consumables. Shaders and ghost projections transitioned into unlocks years ago, but now transmat effects are equally as convenient to switch between as well after a long wait.

But it’s not just aesthetics that are getting an upgrade. Frustration around how long it takes to unlock Stasis’ Aspects and Fragments after the Beyond Light campaign has been a recurring topic amidst newer players coming through the expansion for the first time and players with multiple characters that have to do the same grind on each one. Bungie has heard those critiques, and is making all of Stasis’ Aspects and Fragments function on a vendor system in the same way that the Light subclasses do.

Related: Bungie sends chilling threat to Destiny 2 cheat developers in latest lawsuit

Starting in season 22, any character who has completed the Beyond Light campaign will be able to access a new vendor screen with Elsie Bray on Europa where all of Stasis’ additional subclass modifiers can be purchased with Glimmer. It’s a grind that many players will undoubtedly be glad to see the back of.

A number of smaller QOL improvements make up the remainder of the list: Wish-Ender’s quest becoming a single quest in the quest log, a tab for resources in collections, and instant rank ups in ritual playlists instead of needing to wait until you go to orbit.

Players can look forward to enjoying all of these updates when they go live in season 22 on Aug 22. On the same day, Bungie will be hosting its annual Destiny 2 Showcase event, where the developer will reveal more information about the season and the upcoming Final Shape expansion.

About the author