Bungie sends chilling threat to Destiny 2 cheat developers in latest lawsuit

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has filed and won numerous lawsuits against cheat makers over the past couple of years. And now, it’s continuing that trend via its latest lawsuit against the makers and sellers of the “Ring-1” cheat.

The legal team at Bungie filed a lawsuit against 50 people who make up “the Ring-1 enterprise” on Aug. 1 with a U.S. District Court in the state of Washington. The lawsuit began with a chilling statement to kick off the introduction and set the tone:

“The days of Destiny 2 cheaters being free to engage in a wholesale assault on the Destiny 2 game and its community without fear of consequences are over.”

In the lawsuit, Bungie references its successful lawsuits against “corporate entities and individuals who profit from making, selling, supporting, and otherwise proliferating malicious cheat software” before addressing the people behind Ring-1. Bungie said the makers of Ring-1 “have had every opportunity to voluntarily cease it” but instead have “deliberately and willfully continued to engage in that conduct.”

The lawsuit in its entirety goes into extreme detail about how both Destiny 2 and the Ring-1 cheats work, before finally reaching the section outlining the remedies it is seeking, legally known as “prayer for relief.” Bungie wants all the Ring-1 cheating software to be disabled and destroyed, and “an award to Bungie of restitution and damages,” among other remedies.

Bungie has already been awarded millions in similar lawsuits against other cheat developers: $13.5 million from Elite Boss Tech in 2022 and over $10 million in suits against Lavicheats, AimJunkies, and Phoenix Digital this year.

Given how successful Bungie has been with its other lawsuits, which it says makes Ring-1 continuing to operate even more egregious, the Destiny 2 developers are likely looking at another lawsuit payday. To any other Destiny 2 cheat developers out there, you’ve been warned.

