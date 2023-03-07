Destiny 2 secret Exotic mission: How to start NODE.OVRD.AVALON and all Vex cube locations in the EDZ

Destiny 2 has had its share of secret missions over the years, and the plight for more hidden quests wasn’t an uncommon sight in the community. Bungie finally delivered in Season of Defiance, bringing in a new weekly quest with a secret beginning.

The mission, NODE.OVRD.AVALON, has players dive deep into the Vex Network to uncover some secrets. And, fittingly enough, its beginning isn’t exactly advertised with neon signs and confetti. Players who went to the Sludge in the EDZ might have noticed some glowing Vex Cubes floating around, and they’re not UFOs. In fact, they’re a requirement to start the secret NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission in Destiny 2.

Here’s how you can begin this quest.

How to start Destiny 2’s secret NODE.OVRD.AVALON Exotic mission

To begin the secret Exotic mission in Season of Defiance, you’ll need to find and shoot six glowing Vex Cubes spread out over the EDZ. The six of them are located between The Gulch and The Sludge, and you can spot some of them from the landing zone. You have 30 seconds to pick up each cube, though sparrowing between most of these cuts down your time considerably. Picking up a Vex Cube will grant you a buff that shows some coordinates, and once you’ve picked up all six, you’ll know where they lead.

The first Vex Cube is on a ledge to the northwest of the landing zone, and the second is under the bridge by the Flooded Chasm Lost Sector. Head toward the clearing where public events happen and you’ll find another one. There are two more in this clearing: one on your left and another one above the signs on the way to the Sludge. From there, turn around and head over the destroyed bridge ahead of you, then stop once you find a small trail leading to a hill on your left. The last cube you need will be on a small hill, hidden among some logs.

All Vex Cube locations for the Destiny 2 secret Exotic mission

There’s no correct order to grab the Vex Cubes as long as you grab them within 30 seconds of each other. That said, there’s a quicker route between the six. Starting from the Gulch landing zone, grab the first one on the ledge on the northeast part of the zone, then drop down to snag the one below the bridge. Sparrow to the clearing and grab the three in the area. To find the last one, follow the bridge ahead of you.

Screengrab via Bungie | Remix via Pedro Peres Screengrab via Bungie | Remix via Pedro Peres Screengrab via Bungie | Remix via Pedro Peres

After you’ve collected all six, an ominous hole in the Vex network will appear in the sky, pointing you toward a cave right by the last Vex Cube. Head inside to find a hole in the Vex Network—and the surprise Exotic mission NODE.OVRD.AVALON waiting for you.