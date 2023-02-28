All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance challenges: Season 20

With the launch of a new Destiny 2 expansion of course comes the start of a new season. Now that Lightfall is officially released, Season of Defiance has officially begun, marking the game’s 20th season since switching to a seasonal format.

In Season of Defiance, Guardians must prove themselves to Mara Sov the Awoken Queen, primarily through the new seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds. In this three-person matchmade activity, players must bypass the Shadow Legion’s security within the Ascendant Plane to rescue their captive allies.

During the season, players will also be able to earn new seasonal weapons and armor, plus new cosmetics and seasonal pass rewards, including the new Exotic bow, Verglas Curve. As with previous seasons, the fastest way to rapidly earn experience and earn season pass levels is by completing the weekly seasonal challenges.

Starting with week one, a series of new challenges will release each week, with tons of XP and other rewards to earn throughout the Season of Defiance.

All week one Season of Defiance challenges

Image via Bungie

There are 10 weekly challenges to complete from week one of Season of Defiance.

Challenge Challenge Objectives Challenge Rewards Righteous Defiance Complete Defiant Battleground: EDZ. One War Table Upgrade, Challenger XP Awaken, Queensguard Complete week one of the “We Stand Unbroken” quest. One War Table Upgrade, Challenger XP+ Legion’s Bounty Spend a Defiant Key to earn bonus rewards after completing a Defiant Battlegrounds playlist activity. One War Table Upgrade, Challenger XP Silver Lining Reach rank 12 with Nimbus in Neomuna. Challenger XP++ Keycard-Operated Use Terminal Overload Keys to unlock two Terminal Overload Chests in Neomuna. Challenger XP+ Neptune Activities Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors in Neomuna. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Spark Defender Score 50 points in Rift, earn bonus progress by igniting the Rift. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Anti-Cabal Sweep Defeat Cabal in Vanguard playlists or strikes, earn bonus progress by defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Deadly Horizons Calibrate pulse rifles, bows, and trace rifles in Neomuna, earn bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

Players can complete a seasonal challenge by having completed 72 weekly challenges by the end of the season to earn a Large Bright Dust pile. New challenges will unlock each week, but challenges from previous weeks can be progressed and completed at any point during the season.