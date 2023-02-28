All seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Destiny 2 Lightfall has finally arrived, and Queen Mara Sov of the Awoken has returned with it to help fight against The Witness in an all-new season of the game.

Destiny 2’s 20th season features Mara Sov and tasks the Guardians with rescuing captive allies each week in the new seasonal quest, and a story that will run alongside Lightfall and long after the campaign comes to an end.

The Witness and Calus have extended their grasp beyond Neptune and begun their invasion of Earth. The line must be drawn here.



Season of Defiance arrives today.https://t.co/Fz7FNvVQvi pic.twitter.com/wLvNCHfTl8 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 28, 2023

Over 60 new weapons were added to Destiny 2 with Lightfall, including a handful that are exclusive to Season of Defiance. They all have a decidedly blurple theme to go with the Queen’s aesthetic and are some of the cooler-looking seasonal weapons added in the game in a while.

“In the aftermath of the attack on the Traveler, the Vanguard calls upon its closest allies,” Bungie’s description of the season reads. “Guardians must master the righteous powers of the Awoken to stand against the encroaching Shadow Legion and prove themselves as Queensguard.”

Along with the new season comes new gear, and a new activity called Defiant Battlegrounds. In the three-player matchmade activity, players group up to “bypass the Shadow Legion’s security by entering their outposts from the Ascendant Plane” and “navigate the abyss” to “rescue your captive allies by completing rituals that open gateways to safety.”

In Defiant Battlegrounds and other seasonal activities, there’s plenty of new gear to be found that can eventually be crafted and customized to each Guardian’s liking. There are some pretty sweet guns to chase down and perfect throughout the season.

Here are all of the new guns that can be found within Season of Defiance in Destiny 2.

New seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Perpetualis

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Auto Rifle

Kinetic Auto Rifle How to get it: Season of Defiance rank-ups and activities

Raconteur

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Kinetic Bow

Kinetic Bow How to get it: Season of Defiance rank-ups and activities

Prodigal Return

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Energy Grenade Launcher

Energy Grenade Launcher How to get it: Season of Defiance rank-ups and activities

Ecliptic Distaff

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Energy Glaive

Energy Glaive How to get it: Salvager’s Salvo armament quest

Caretaker

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Heavy Sword

Heavy Sword How to get it: Season of Defiance rank-ups and activities

Regnant

Screengrab via Bungie

Weapon type: Heavy Grenade Launcher

Heavy Grenade Launcher How to get it: Season of Defiance rank-ups and activities

This article will be updated with more information throughout Season of Defiance as it becomes available.