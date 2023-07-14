Destiny 2 player’s attempt to rally a boycott against microtransactions is falling on deaf ears

A Destiny 2 player wrote a multiple-page argument on why others should boycott the game, but people aren’t convinced.

On July 14, a player took to the Destiny 2 subreddit to write an essay as to why the game is currently in “microtransaction hell” and why people should not buy anything from the Eververse store to force Bungie to change their microtransaction-filled model.

It sounds great on paper, however, the other players are seeing the flaws in this argument; and the biggest one is that the number of players in the Destiny 2 subreddit doesn’t constitute any significant number to make a dent in Bungie’s sales.

A lot of commenters are saying that the author of the post is addressing the wrong crowd as they should’ve gone after the whales instead. The commenters argue that the Eververse store doesn’t prey on anyone except for whales because the devs know that they’re going to be the ones to give them lots of money. Thus, getting these whales to boycott would be the right move.

Whales are players who spend a lot of money on a game’s microtransactions. The term originated from the competitive gambling community and they’re typically where live-service games make most of their money.

Other players brought up that the videos linked by the author are “rage baits” and that these content creators themselves are whales that have spent a whole lot on the game. The comments have also brought up that these creators will keep doing this as long as it gives them enough revenue.

The current landscape of Destiny 2 is filled with microtransactions as this is the main way the game is generating money. Boycotting is a way for the player base to make Bungie reconsider how it’s monetizing its game. But as this Reddit user said, if you really want change to happen, it’s much better to hop straight to the legislative and regulatory bodies.

