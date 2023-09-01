Who is winning the Destiny 2 Crota’s End World First Raid Race?

It’s time once again to crown the victors of a World First raid race in Destiny 2.

Crota’s End has returned in Destiny 2, nearly 10 years after it was first introduced in the series. Destiny veterans and new players alike will be dropping into the Hellmouth on the moon to take on the son of Oryx.

Follow along below for live updates on who’s winning the World First raid race in Destiny 2’s Crota’s End.

Who’s winning Destiny 2’s Crota’s End World First race?

The Oversoul is waiting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This page will be updated live as the raid race continues.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End world first raid race – Live updates

12:30pm CT: Datto and Math Class have now cleared the Abyss, and the race is heating up!

12:25pm CT: The Chalice of Light and Enlightened buff continue on in the second encounter, which sees Guardians standing on platforms and killing enemies to build a bridge to cross into the next area.

12:20pm CT: All_The_Players on Twitch has cleared the Abyss encounter and have moved on to the bridge encounter!

Best streams to watch Destiny 2’s Crota’s End world first raid race

Here's a renewed challenge to take down a familiar enemy, and the chance to finish it for the first time!



Every team will race to complete the raid of Twitch Rivals: @DestinyTheGame 2: Crota's End World First Race



📅 September 1st, 9:30 am PT

🎥 https://t.co/zsUGI3uBz7 pic.twitter.com/d5I8kZHZDl — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) August 22, 2023

The raid race begins in earnest at 11:30am CT on Sept. 1 on the Twitch Rivals pre-show, where Twitch will be hosting the raid race and switching perspectives between players and teams participating in the race. The race itself kicks off when the raid goes live at 12pm CT.

Related How to get Necrochasm in Destiny 2

The rest of the competitors can be seen from their perspective in the Destiny 2 Twitch directory. No matter who you watch, a new emblem can be earned as part of Twitch drops throughout the duration of the raid race.

Some top world first raid racers include:

What is Contest Mode in Crota’s End?

Screenshot via Bungie on YouTube

Bungie has detailed what’s new or different about Contest Mode in Crota’s End, which will be enabled for the first 48 hours of the raid’s availability. Here’s the info straight from the dev.

You will need to be at 1790 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters to take the raid on.

Clearing the raid with Contest Mode active is the first step to accessing the Challenge Mode in the Director and the special Superior Swordplay Triumph with the challenges for each encounter.

To complete the Superior Swordplay triumph, a fireteam must complete a curated list of challenges in this Challenge Mode and claim the triumph to snag that World First title and that sweet, sweet belt.

To enforce the Triumph requirements in Challenge Mode, your fireteam will wipe if you fail the success conditions during any encounter.

After player complaints of Contest Mode during the Root of Nightmares raid earlier this year, Bungie has tweaked some difficulty settings for the first 48 hours.

Increased the cap of player outgoing damage vs. combatants. Keep in mind that the incoming damage cap did not change.

Some enemies will gain elemental shields.

All enemies will be more aggressive than in the previous Contest Mode.

Disabled items in Crota’s End contest mode

Screenshot via Bungie on YouTube

A number of items will be disabled during Contest Mode in Crota’s End for a variety of reasons, usually if they’re bugged or currently too powerful and haven’t been nerfed yet, for the sake of fairness.

Tessellation Exotic Fusion Rifle

Warlock Weavewalk Aspect (currently disabled in all raids and PvP activities)

Titan Banner of War Aspect

Foetracer Exotic Hunter Helmet

Elemental Munitions Mod

Overload Hand Cannon Mod

