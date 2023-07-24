Destiny 2 community comes together to create touching memorial in r/Place for fallen voice actor

The temperature of the Destiny 2 community has been running hot lately, with many players at odds about the state of the game while others are holding out hope for a big presentation and reveal for The Final Shape next month.

But while the community may be in an uproar at times, the bulk of the player base is usually able to come together for a positive cause at any given time—whether it be for charity, to help out a player in need, or to hop on Reddit and contribute to r/Place with a memorial for a fellow Guardian and longtime series voice actor.

Rest in peace, Commander. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Spurred on by a thread on the DestinyTheGame Reddit, the community there has been coming together to post art on the crowd-sourced image where users place one pixel at a time. The latest addition is one that every Guardian should be able to get behind.

The contribution reads “Per Audacia ad Astra, Lance Reddick 62-23” and includes the Destiny tricorn logo, a lovely tribute to the voice actor who gave life to Commander Zavala since the original game launched in 2014. The Latin phrase translates to “through boldness to the stars” and is a motto of Bungie, Destiny’s developer.

Back in March, Lance Reddick died at 60 years old. The star of movies like John Wick and a hardcore Destiny player in his own right was beloved by the community who cheered on his social media posts where he would show himself playing the game or acting out voice lines as the stoic Titan.

Destiny players haven’t missed a chance to show their love and appreciation for Reddick. In the hours following news of his passing, players logged onto the game in droves to pay respect to his in-game counterpart, Zavala, by emoting near him in the Tower.

Bungie has not announced future plans for Zavala or confirmed how much voice work Reddick was able to finish for the upcoming content before his death.

