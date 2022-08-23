Destiny 2 available on Epic Games Store, 30th Anniversary Edition now free

Bungie has recently revealed that players that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition is officially available on the Epic Games Store for free.

Originally, Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary edition came out on Dec. 7, 2021, where it was available for around $21 retail. Once bought, players would be granted access to a wide selection of new 30th Anniversary Edition weapons that they could use in-game to bolster their in-game experience. Now, that experience, as well as any other Destiny 2 expansion packs, will be available for free for a specific period of time.

Here is how you can download the 30th Anniversary Edition for free:

How to get Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition for free

Image via https://www.twitch.tv/bungie

To acquire Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition for free, you will need to make sure that you have the Epic Games store launcher already downloaded. Once that is completed, create an Epic Games account and log in. From there, head over to the “Store” tab on the left side of the screen and scroll down to “New Releases” where Destiny will be towards the top. Once clicked on, select the “Get” option and then Destiny 2 will be added to your library.

Step-by-step of how to get the 30th Anniversary Edition

Download Epic Games Launcher

Create Epic Games account

Go to “Store” tab

Scroll down to “New Releases”, and click on Destiny 2

Select “Get”

Enjoy Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition

Now that you have the information you need to download Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition for free, make sure to have fun with the extra weapons and content. Just make sure you add Destiny 2 to your library in the Epic Games Store during the first week of its launch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30 to get Destiny 2 and the Anniversary pack for free.

So if you do not have Destiny 2 readily available on the Epic Games store yet, make sure you are good to have 105GB on your respective console or PC so that you do not miss out on the free goodies.

All the new free goodies are predecessors for Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, Lightfall, which is slated to release sometime in Feb. 2023. For now, make sure to download all the free Destiny 2 content available for you right now as well as the recent Destiny 2 and Fall Guys collaboration.