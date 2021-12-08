All of the new weapons from Bungie’s 30th anniversary event in Destiny 2

Happy 30th birthday to Bungie, the developers behind iconic series like Halo and Destiny.

The celebration has come to Destiny 2 with a special limited-time event featuring blasts from the past and fun activities. There’s a new Dungeon, Grasp of Avarice, and a new six-player activity called Dares of Eternity. Both activities offer new weapons.

Some of the weapons call back to Bungie’s past, with several inspired by guns that were made famous and popular in their early Halo titles. Others are returning weapons from Destiny 1, such as the Eyasluna hand cannon.

The anniversary event will run from Dec. 7 up until the launch of the massive upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, on Feb. 22. There’s plenty of time to grab these new tools of the trade, chasing down perfect rolls and more.

Here’s every new weapon to find during Bungie’s 30th anniversary event in Destiny 2.

Forerunner

Source: Exotic quest from Xûr

Gjallarhorn

Source: Exotic quest from Xûr

Pardon Our Dust

Source: Xûr cache chest reward

Eyasluna

Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon

Wastelander M5

Source: Xûr cache chest reward

BxR-55 Battler

Source: Xûr cache chest reward

Matador 64

Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon

1000 Yard Stare

Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon

Retraced Path

Source: Xûr cache chest reward

Half-Truths

Source: Xûr cache chest reward

Hero of Ages

Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon