All of the new weapons from Bungie’s 30th anniversary event in Destiny 2

Happy 30th birthday to Bungie, the developers behind iconic series like Halo and Destiny.
The celebration has come to Destiny 2 with a special limited-time event featuring blasts from the past and fun activities. There’s a new Dungeon, Grasp of Avarice, and a new six-player activity called Dares of Eternity. Both activities offer new weapons.
Some of the weapons call back to Bungie’s past, with several inspired by guns that were made famous and popular in their early Halo titles. Others are returning weapons from Destiny 1, such as the Eyasluna hand cannon.
The anniversary event will run from Dec. 7 up until the launch of the massive upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, on Feb. 22. There’s plenty of time to grab these new tools of the trade, chasing down perfect rolls and more.
Here’s every new weapon to find during Bungie’s 30th anniversary event in Destiny 2.
Forerunner
Source: Exotic quest from Xûr
Gjallarhorn
Source: Exotic quest from Xûr
Pardon Our Dust
Source: Xûr cache chest reward
Eyasluna
Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon
Wastelander M5
Source: Xûr cache chest reward
BxR-55 Battler
Source: Xûr cache chest reward
Matador 64
Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon
1000 Yard Stare
Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon
Retraced Path
Source: Xûr cache chest reward
Half-Truths
Source: Xûr cache chest reward
Hero of Ages
Source: Grasp of Avarice dungeon