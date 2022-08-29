Dares of Eternity Loot Pool in Destiny 2 | Rotations and everything you can earn

Destiny 2‘s Dares of Eternity exists in its own pocket of reality in Xûr’s realm of Eternity. Launched as part of the 30th Anniversary Pack DLC, Dares brings a series of items that can only be obtained there—though not all of them are new.

With large parts of content being removed from the game with the release of Beyond Light and Bungie updating world drop pools to include new weapons, some items were lost in the galaxy. Luckily for players, though, Xûr doesn’t abide by mortal rules, and his Dares of Eternity allow players to obtain some items that aren’t available anymore.

Each week, the Dares of Eternity pool shifts to include a set of armor from vaulted destinations and weapons that rotated out of the world drop loot pool since Beyond Light, such as Gnawing Hunger or Falling Guillotine. Additionally, Dares of Eternity is the only way to get the 30th Anniversary weapons such as BxR-55 Battler or The Other Half, which may drop at the end of an activity completion or from the chest by Xûr in Eternity.

Dares has three different loot pools for world drop weapons, which rotate weekly (the 30th Anniversary weapons, however, are a constant). This means players have access to one set of weapons and armor each week, so if you’re looking to farm for something specific, make sure to align your farming on the right week (and exchange your Strange Coins for Legendary Engrams at Starhorse for possible drops from that pool). Here are all the reward pools and their scheduled, as compiled in a spreadsheet by user Fillinek.

Dares of Eternity rotating rewards schedule

Aug. 23 to 30: rotation two

Aug. 30 to Sept. 6: rotation three

Sept. 6 to 13: rotation one

Sept. 13 to 20: rotation two

Sept. 20 to 27: rotation three

Sept. 27 to Oct. 4: rotation one

Oct. 4 to 11: rotation two

Oct. 11 to 18: rotation three

Oct. 18 to 25: rotation one

Oct. 25 to Nov. 1: rotation two

Nov. 1 to 8: rotation three

Nov. 8 to 15: rotation one

Nov. 15 to 22: rotation two

Nov. 22 to 29: rotation three

Nov. 29 to Dec. 6: rotation one

All Dares of Eternity rotating rewards

Dares world drop rewards come in three different rotations, which change each week.

Rotation one

Dire Promise (hand cannon, Kinetic, 140rpm)

True Prophecy (hand cannon, Kinetic, 120rpm)

Escape Velocity (SMG, Kinetic)

Arsenic Bite-4b (bow, Arc)

Jian 7 Rifle (pulse rifle, Arc)

Distant Tumulus (sniper, Solar)

Honor’s Edge (sword, Solar)

Timelines’ Vertex (fusion rifle, Solar)

Enigma’s Draw (sidearm, Kinetic)

Interference VI (grenade launcher, Heavy, Arc)

Anti-Extinction Suit, Sovereign Suit, Simulator Suit

Rotation two

Gnawing Hunger (auto rifle, Void)

First In, Last Out (shotgun, Arc)

Night Watch (scout rifle, Kinetic)

Last Perdition (pulse rifle, Void)

IKELOS_SR_V.1.0.2. (sniper rifle, Solar)

IKELOS_SMG_1.0.2 (SMG, Arc)

Lonesome (sidearm, Kinetic)

Long Shadow (sniper rifle, Kinetic)

Toil and Trouble (shotgun, Kinetic)

Steel Sybil Z-14 (sword, Void)

Wishbringer (shotgun, Solar)

The Last Dance (sidearm, Arc)

Berenger’s Memory (grenade launcher, Heavy, Void)

BrayTech Suit, Lost Pacific Suit

Rotation three

Falling Guillotine (sword, Void)

False Promises (auto rifle, Kinetic, 360rpm)

Whispering Slab (bow, Kinetic)

Seventh Seraph Carbine (auto rifle, Kinetic, 450rpm)

Seventh Seraph CQC-12 (shotgun, Solar)

Seventh Seraph VY-7 (SMG, Arc)

Seventh Seraph SI-2 (sidearm, Void)

Seventh Seraph SAW (LMG, Arc, 360rpm)

Truthteller (grenade launcher, Void)

Temptation’s Hook (sword, Arc)

Cold Denial (pulse rifle, Kinetic)

Gensym Knight suit, Kairos Function suit

Dares of Eternity random rewards

In addition to one piece of loot from the Dares of Eternity reward rotation that week, players also have a chance of getting a 30th Anniversary Pack weapon. These include:

BxR-55 Battler (pulse rifle, Solar)

Retraced Path (trace rifle, Solar)

Half-Truths (sword, Arc)

Wastelander M5 (shotgun, Kinetic)

Pardon Our Dust (grenade launcher, Kinetic)

The Other Half (sword, Void)

As of Season of Plunder, the 30th Anniversary weapons are also craftable. This means Deepsight drops of these weapons will allow players to eventually craft them, choosing perks and parts that fit their playstyle. The same quality pass also gave the Dares of Eternity weapons a new suite of perks (for instance, Incandescent in some Solar weapons like BxR-55) and the Hot Swap origin trait, which increases handling when switching to a weapon with this perk while being damaged. Most weapons will require five Deepsight extractions before you can unlock their pattern, though The Other Half only requires one.