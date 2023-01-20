7 best PvP classes and subclasses in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie and published by Activision. One of its most popular game modes is player-versus-player (PvP) combat. This article will discuss the best Destiny 2 classes and subclasses for PvP play, and strategies to help you get the most out of your Destiny 2 PvP experience.

Class: Hunter | Subclass: Revenant

The Revenant subclass allows Hunters to set up ambushes with Shadowshot and manipulate opponents’ movement with Smoke Bombs. Dodge and Double Jump also increase Hunter mobility, while Arc Staff and Blade Barrage provide critical area denial capabilities. All these tools combine to make the Hunter class an excellent pick for players looking to get an edge in PvP.

Overall, the Hunter class and its Revenant subclass offer great utility for PvP players looking to gain an advantage in Destiny 2’s competitive mode. Its mobility, versatility, and utility-based tools provide players with many options for taking down their opponents. Whether you’re looking to set ambushes with Shadowshot or control the flow of combat with Smoke Bombs, the Hunter class has something for everyone.

Class: Warlock | Subclass: Shadebinder

The Shadebinders have access to various powerful abilities like summoning a void rift to shield allies or damage enemies. This class also has a super move called Dawnblade that deals massive damage and buffs nearby allies. Additionally, Shadebinders can harness the power of Stormtrance, a powerful area-of-effect attack that will damage and debuff nearby enemies.

Overall, the Warlock class and its Shadebinder subclass are competent in the PvP game modes thanks to their ability to quickly and efficiently take down opponents. With an array of powerful capabilities at their disposal, Warlocks are a force to be reckoned with in any PvP match.

Class: Warlock | Subclass: Dawnblade

The Warlock’s Dawnblade subclass brings a unique set of strengths to the table, with perks such as Glide, Aerial Strike, and Heat Rises making it particularly well-suited for mid-air combat. With Glide, Warlocks can soar through the air with increased speed and mobility, allowing them to zip around their opponents and quickly gain the upper hand.

The Aerial Strike super move will enable Warlocks to launch a devastating attack from above, damaging unsuspecting enemies. Finally, Heat Rises increases the Warlock’s movement speed while in mid-air, giving them a massive advantage in fast-paced engagements. With careful use of their versatile capabilities, Warlocks can dominate the battlefield and ensure victory for their team.

Class: Hunter | Subclass: Nightstalker

The Hunter’s Nightstalker subclass is an excellent choice for PvP. It features the Shadowshot Super Ability, which allows players to tether enemies together, making them easier targets and preventing them from fleeing. The Tether lasts for a limited time, so players must ensure they can quickly take out the enemies during this window. This makes it great for crowd control and flushing out opponents from cover.

Nightstalker’s Blind Eyes ability also gives Hunters invisibility after a successful dodge, allowing them to reposition or sneak up on unsuspecting foes.

To top off the PvP prowess of Nightstalkers, they have a unique grenade called Voidwall, which deals significant damage over time to any enemies it hits. With access to these powerful abilities, Hunters with the Nightstalker subclass are well-equipped for PvP combat.

Class: Titan | Subclass: Striker

The Striker subclass of Titan in Destiny 2 offers a combination of defensive and offensive capabilities that make it an ideal choice for players looking to take on opponents in the Crucible. The Striker has access to a selection of specialized weapons, such as rocket launchers, grenades, hammers, and swords, which can quickly deal massive damage. This makes them well-suited for short and medium-range engagements alike.

The Striker also has access to several defensive abilities, such as Pulse Grenades and the Ward of Dawn shield. These allow them to protect themselves or their allies from enemy fire and offer protection while they regroup or reposition.

Class: Warlock | Subclass: Stormcaller

The Warlock’s Stormcaller has powerful elemental abilities and charging Super Abilities that can help you control the battlefield. The Stormtrance ability allows you to fly while still shooting, making it extremely hard for your enemies to hit you as you rain lightning from above.

The Ionic Blink ability also helps you to quickly dodge incoming fire, creating a decisive advantage against your opponents. With the Chaos Reach Super Ability, you can simultaneously deliver a concentrated beam of elemental energy that deals massive damage to multiple enemies. Not only will you be able to control the battlefield and take out numerous enemies quickly, but you’ll also have a lot of fun doing it.

Class: Hunter | Subclass: Gunslinger

The Hunter’s Gunslinger subclass is an excellent choice for PvP thanks to its selection of powerful abilities, making it a well-rounded and formidable opponent. The Gunslinger’s Golden Gun Super Ability creates a focused blast of solar energy that can quickly take down enemy players. The Arc Staff Super Ability fires a powerful beam of power in the direction of your enemies, and the Marksman’s Dodge ability will help you promptly evade incoming damage while still being able to land shots on opponents.