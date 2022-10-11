Best classes and subclasses for each playstyle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Bungie. The initial iteration of the game was pay-to-play but then it moved to a free-to-play model later on. It was initially released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC but the immense popularity of the game then saw it launch on other platforms such as Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game allows you to play solo but multiplayer is generally preferred. To better determine your playstyle, the game offers you the option of playing as one of a few different classes. Every class has its own way of playing and can offer different benefits in a teamfight setup as well.

To learn more about these classes and how to pick the best one for your playstyle, read on.

Destiny 2 classes

There are three different classes in Destiny 2, each of them suitable for different playstyles depending on your strengths. These classes can then be further specialized into subclasses.

Hunter

Titan

Warlock

Each of these classes plays a certain way and we will explain how to make the most of them by highlighting their strengths and how to cover up their weaknesses.

Hunter

Image via Bungie

The Hunter class is your typical lone wolf class in RPGs, the ones who tend to stay away from the group and rely on themselves for the most part. These classes are generally rogues or snipers in other games. But in this game, they are so much more than that.

Hunters in Destiny 2 are master tacticians that rely on their sleek movement and stealth buffs. This evasiveness is what keeps them alive in battle and allows them to reliably deal damage without worrying about getting hit too often. Mastering this class requires more mechanical skills than the other two classes in the game, but the payoff is worth it.

While they are not as great in a team composition due to their nature of handling most challenges solo, sometimes they can provide that boost of DPS your team needs to take down a pesky boss or to complete limited-time raid events. Its class ability can either be Gambler’s Dodge or Marksman’s Dodge, replenishing your melee or reloading your currently equipped weapon, respectively.

The place where Hunters truly thrive is in a PvP environment. With the complexity of this class, it is very satisfying when you get kills in a manner that less experienced players would not be able to comprehend. This class is best suited for serious players who enjoy well-thought-out plans and mechanics that are challenging to master.

Titan

Image via Bungie

The tanks of Destiny 2, Titans are beefy frontliners that don’t hit as fast as Hunters, but they can take more than twice the damage that Hunters can. As slow as they are, their tankiness more than makes up for the lack of speed because they can act as a wall between the enemy and their teammates. A good Titan makes sure his team makes it out of every conflict healthy.

When it comes to class ability, Titans can choose between Towering Barricade and Rally Barricade. Towering Barricade is a tall wall that protects all Guardians behind it while Rally Barricade is a wall that buffs allies’ weapon reload speed, stability, and range. These abilities make it so that Titans always thrive in a team setup better than playing solo.

If you’re a player who enjoys huddling together with their team and enabling them to do what they do best, Titans might be the class for you. They are the best choice to stand in front of a menacing boss and take what the boss can throw at them while the rest of the team sets up at favorable positions around the arena.

Titans are not bad at solo gaming either because of how tanky they are. You can power through most of the content in the game without much trouble.

Warlock

Image via Bungie

The final of the three classes in Destiny 2 is the Warlock class. This class is the mage class of the game and it specializes in both dealing heavy damage and healing heavy damage. As offensively powerful as this class is, the defensive and healing capabilities are just as strong, making it the most balanced of the three classes and the best starter class in the game.

The class abilities are either Healing Rift or Empowering Rift. Healing Rift slowly heals every teammate standing in the Rift while Empowering Rift buffs all allies with more damage while they are standing in the Rift. These abilities further emphasize the balanced capabilities of the Warlock and you can choose whatever your team needs at the time. Never underestimate the buffs of Warlocks.

Their ultimate offensive capabilities stem from their Super ability that changes depending on their subclass, which will be explained next. No matter the subclass, the elemental damage cast cannot be underestimated. Best for players with a more team-based mindset, the Warlock is a perfect fit for any lineup.

While each of these classes is unique to play, they can be further specialized in terms of subclasses. These subclasses add more focus to certain aspects of the class and boost them even further. Choosing a subclass effectively shows what your playstyle would be best at and here are all of them.

Destiny 2 subclasses

Each class in Destiny 2 has four different subclasses. Each of the subclasses is based on one of the four elements in the game.

Arc: This element emphasizes the power of lightning, dealing shock damage with every spell cast.

This element emphasizes the power of lightning, dealing shock damage with every spell cast. Solar: This element generates heat and deals damage with the power of fire. Burn damage can be very strong the longer the fight goes.

This element generates heat and deals damage with the power of fire. Burn damage can be very strong the longer the fight goes. Stasis: This element unleashes the power of cold on its enemies. The chill slows enemies down to a crawl while dealing damage (Beyond Light expansion only).

This element unleashes the power of cold on its enemies. The chill slows enemies down to a crawl while dealing damage (Beyond Light expansion only). Void: This element destroys your enemies with the power of darkness. Manipulating gravity magic is also a part of this element.

You start with an affinity toward one element at the start of the game and can choose to learn more as the game progresses. Depending on the element your subclass leans toward, they can be played differently. As mentioned before, each class can choose to focus on one of the elements, thus defining the subclass and making it a total of 12 subclasses to choose from.

We will list out all of these subclasses and divide them by class and element, highlighting their abilities.

Hunter subclasses

Image via Bungie

Arc – Arcstrider

The Arcstrider is the wielder of the Arc Staff, a weapon made of pure arc energy that has unique melee combos in battle. It can be a little complicated for newer players since its effectiveness depends on a player’s ability to successfully land those combos while managing to stay mobile at all times.

Solar – Gunslinger

The Gunslinger can be played in two different ways. You can either rely on the Golden Gun abilities to destroy enemies in a short span of time by igniting them with deadly precision shots or use Blade Barrage to fire volleys of explosive knives that decimate a horde of enemies.

Stasis – Revenant

Firing off blasts of deadly cold, the Revenant subclass is generally considered to be the most overpowered of the four Hunter subclasses. You can fire blades that freeze enemies and ricochet to others while being granted abilities to instakill enemies by shattering them after they have been frozen.

Void – Nightstalker

With an uncanny focus on stealth and invisibility, the Nightstalker can be the most fun of the four subclasses to play. Players can go in and out of invisibility through various abilities while weakening enemies simultaneously. They can also grant invisibility to teammates, ensuring their survivability in sticky situations.

Titan subclasses

Image via Bungie

Arc – Striker

The Striker balances offensive and defensive power in bursts of arc energy. They can supercharge their attacks, resulting in explosive ground slams and powerful seismic strikes. Strikers can also hurtle into the ground, causing meteoric damage while crashing into enemies.

Solar – Sunbreaker

The Sunbreaker is quite possibly the most balanced of the four subclasses in both PvE and PvP. They can fire molten hammers that shatter into shards, dealing massive damage to enemies. They can also choose to get up close and smash enemies with a maul, triggering earthquakes.

Stasis – Behemoth

The Behemoth generates stasis crystals with its various abilities. The increased mobility of this class combined with its ability to shatter crystals while freezing enemies, and then proceeding to shatter them, makes for some interesting chain reactions. The explosive damage from shattering stasis crystals is no joke, either.

Void – Sentinel

The Sentinel is the tankiest subclass of the tankiest class. The defensive capabilities of the Titan are pushed to the limits in this subclass, granting shields to allies and increasing their defenses. Sentinels can also generate shields that increase the weapon damage of all allies that shoot through them.

Warlock subclasses

Image via Bungie

Arc – Stormcaller

The Stormcaller is the massive PvE damage dealer subclass of the Warlock. They can fire bolts of arc lightning that chain from enemy to enemy. They can even buff their allies with bonus arc damage while dishing out massive arc damage themselves.

Solar – Dawnblade

The Dawnblade is the most newbie-friendly subclass of the Warlock, which is already quite easy for newer players to play. This is our recommended subclass to go for if you’re new and still getting used to the game. Dawnblades can dish out massive amounts of solar damage over time while healing allies simultaneously.

Stasis – Shadebinder

The Shadebinder is possibly the toughest subclass of the Warlock class to master. But the high skill ceiling makes for some compelling plays when you get comfortable with the Shadebinder. The subclass has great crowd control abilities with freezing shockwaves and homing cold projectiles that freeze groups of enemies.

Void – Voidwalker

The final subclass of the Warlock class is the Voidwalker. You can choose to go with maximum DPS by optimizing your grenades or focus on siphoning health from enemies with your abilities. Choosing appropriate perks with your playstyle will ensure additional buffs such as increased health regeneration in battle.

Regardless of which class or subclass you end up playing, there is something for everyone in Destiny 2. It is up to you to find out which ones best suit your playstyle. The game is quite forgiving if you choose to change your subclass, with the option enabled in your character menu if you feel like you find a subclass better suited to your playstyle.