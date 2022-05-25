All Solar 3.0 subclass abilities, aspects, and fragments in Destiny 2

At long last, the Solar 3.0 subclass rework has officially been added to Destiny 2. Since the introduction of the first Darkness subclass, Stasis, the player base has clamored for Void, Solar, and Arc to get the same level of ability customization via aspects and fragments.

Starting with Season of the Risen, Bungie began implementing the results of their subclass reworks, beginning with Void. And now, with the launch of Season of the Haunted, Solar has received the same treatment.

Here are all the Solar 3.0 abilities available for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans in Destiny 2, as of Season of the Haunted.

Hunter

Supers

Golden Gun – Deadshot : Rapid-fire flaming pistol that disintegrates targets. Causing Ignitions (explosions) while Super is active refunds Golden Gun rounds.

: Rapid-fire flaming pistol that disintegrates targets. Causing Ignitions (explosions) while Super is active refunds Golden Gun rounds. Golden Gun – Marksman : Precise flaming pistol that deals massively increased precision damage, overpenetrates targets, and creates Orbs of Power on precision hits.

: Precise flaming pistol that deals massively increased precision damage, overpenetrates targets, and creates Orbs of Power on precision hits. Blade Barrage: Unleash a volley of Solar-charged explosive knives.

Class Abilities

Acrobat’s Dodge : Dodge to make yourself and allies around you Radiant. When Radiant, weapons are enhanced and deal increased damage.

: Dodge to make yourself and allies around you Radiant. When Radiant, weapons are enhanced and deal increased damage. Marksman’s Dodge : Dodge to automatically reload your weapon.

: Dodge to automatically reload your weapon. Gambler’s Dodge: Dodge to automatically refill your melee power.

Jumps

Triple Jump

High Jump

Strafe Jump

Melee

Proximity Explosive Knife : Throw a knife that sticks to surfaces and explodes after detecting an enemy.

: Throw a knife that sticks to surfaces and explodes after detecting an enemy. Lightweight Knife : Quick throw a knife that does moderate damage. Precision hits make you Radiant.

: Quick throw a knife that does moderate damage. Precision hits make you Radiant. Weighted Throwing Knife : Throw a knife that deals extra precision damage and causes Scorched targets to explode. Precision hits immediately recharge class ability.

: Throw a knife that deals extra precision damage and causes Scorched targets to explode. Precision hits immediately recharge class ability. Knife Trick: Throw a fan of flaming knives that cause Scorch. Scorch singes enemies with Solar damage over time and stacks; enemies explode after a certain number of stacks.

Grenades

Swarm : Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies.

: Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies. Tripmine : Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch.

: Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch. Thermite : Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies. * Incendiary : Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies. Solar : Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside.

: Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside. * Fusion : Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes.

: Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes. * Firebolt : Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby.

: Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby. *Healing: Grenade that cures and restores nearby allies.

*These grenades need to be unlocked before being equipped.

Warlock

Supers

Daybreak : Equip a flaming sword and soar into the sky, launching a streak of flaming projectiles.

: Equip a flaming sword and soar into the sky, launching a streak of flaming projectiles. Well of Radiance: Thrust the flaming sword into the ground that creates a well that provides restoration and Radiant to allies, while protecting them from Statis.

Class Abilities

Healing Rift : Place a rift that heals those in it.

: Place a rift that heals those in it. Empowering Rift : Place a rift that increases weapon damage for those in it.

: Place a rift that increases weapon damage for those in it. Phoenix Dive: Dive to the ground and create a rift that cures allies.

Jumps

Burst Glide

Strafed Glide

Balanced Glide

Melee

Incineration Snap : Snap your fingers to create a fan of burning sparks that explode and Scorch targets.

: Snap your fingers to create a fan of burning sparks that explode and Scorch targets. Celestial Fire: Send out a spiral of three explosive Solar blasts.

Grenades

Swarm : Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies.

: Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies. Tripmine : Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch.

: Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch. Thermite : Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies. * Incendiary : Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies. Solar : Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside.

: Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside. * Fusion : Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes.

: Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes. * Firebolt : Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby.

: Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby. *Healing: Grenade that cures and restores nearby allies.

*These grenades need to be unlocked before being equipped.

Titan

Supers

Hammer of Sol : Summon a flaming hammer to throw at enemies, which shatters on impact.

: Summon a flaming hammer to throw at enemies, which shatters on impact. Burning Maul: Summon a flaming maul. Use light attack to spin it in a circle around you. Use heavy attack to create a cyclone of flames that seeks enemies.

Class Abilities

Towering Barricade : Create a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire.

: Create a large barrier that can be used to reinforce a position with cover from enemy fire. Rally Barricade: Create a small barricade that you can peek over to increase weapon reload speed, stability, and range.

Jumps

Strafe Lift

Catapult Lift

High Lift

Melee

Throwing Hammer : Throw a hammer from a distance. Picking up a thrown hammer fully recharges your melee ability. If the hammer struck an enemy, picking it up grants cure.

: Throw a hammer from a distance. Picking up a thrown hammer fully recharges your melee ability. If the hammer struck an enemy, picking it up grants cure. Hammer Strike: After sprinting for a short time, use this melee ability to swing a blazing hammer that scorches your target and deals damage in a cone behind them. If your target is defeated by Hammer Strike, they ignite.

Grenades

Swarm : Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies.

: Grenade that detonates on impact and releases drones that seek out and Scorch enemies. Tripmine : Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch.

: Grenade that sticks to surfaces and detonates when enemies pass through, damaging and causing Scorch. Thermite : Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that sends a burning line of flame that seeks and Scorches enemies. * Incendiary : Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies.

: Grenade that explodes in a fiery burst and heavily Scorches enemies. Solar : Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside.

: Grenades create a solar flare that damages and Scorches enemies caught inside. * Fusion : Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes.

: Grenade that attaches to enemies and explodes. * Firebolt : Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby.

: Grenade that unleashes bolts at enemies nearby. *Healing: Grenade that cures and restores nearby allies.

*These grenades need to be unlocked before being equipped.