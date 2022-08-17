All Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Aspects and Fragments

Just under a week ahead of the launch of season 18 in Destiny 2, Bungie has revealed a look at the final subclass rework for the game’s original elements. With Void and Solar both getting the makeover, it’s now Arc’s time to shine.

“Arc is really just, ‘go fast and hit stuff,’” Destiny designer Sam Dunn said. “We call it the ‘hold W’ subclass. Everything is built around moving forward and enabling aggression and those abilities.”

With inspiration from Crank 2: High Voltage, Arc 3.0 is all about speed and impact.



Arc 3.0 Preview // https://t.co/5V6vg5fmeH pic.twitter.com/BQnCPIXKbx — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 17, 2022

Arc 3.0 will introduce a new buff called Amplified, which is the key to the entire Arc subclass experience moving forward.

“An amplified Guardian is faster—both in terms of movement speed and in terms of their weapon handling—and more agile, able to perform long slides that can function as a devastating setup for some of the attacks that follow,” Bungie said.

Like the other subclasses, Arc 3.0 is all about the Aspect and Fragment system. Players unlock and choose from Aspects and then add on Fragments to help personalize their experience and how the subclass plays.

Here are all of the Aspects and Fragments coming in the Arc 3.0 rework in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Warlock Aspects

Arc Soul: The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire.

The Warlock casts a rift to create an Arc Soul that will assist the player in battle. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. The rift charges faster when allies are near. While amplified, any Arc Soul you have or gain is supercharged, increasing its rate of fire. Lightning Surge: The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.

The Warlock activates their melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets. Electrostatic Mind: Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies create Ionic Traces. When you collect any Ionic Trace, you become amplified.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Titan Aspects

Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: Flashbang: Fires an additional blind impulse on its first bounce. Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace for the Titan. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time as the grenade lingers after impact. Lightning: Grants an additional charge for Lightning grenade, and jolts targets on initial blast. Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies (similar to the Stasis Hunter’s Silence & Squall Super), firing lightning bolts at the ground underneath it.

Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: Juggernaut: While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted.

While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once the shield is depleted by taking damage, the player’s class energy is depleted. Knockout: Melee kills trigger health regeneration and make the Titan amplified. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking their shield increases melee range and damage for a brief period. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Hunter Aspects

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, the Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times.

Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, the Hunter’s dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times. Tempest Strike: Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path.

Allows the Hunter to perform a sliding melee that launches an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting enemies in its path. Lethal Current: After dodging, the Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, after dodging, the Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 Fragments

More Fragments will be revealed and added over time, but here are just a few that Bungie revealed.