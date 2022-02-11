All Void 3.0 Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 is overhauling its Void subclasses with The Witch Queen, bringing a lot more options and resources to Void subclasses across the board. Inspired by Stasis, the system uses Aspects and Fragments to give players even more ways to tweak their builds to their preferences.

Aspects are class-specific, while Fragments are universal and will apply to all characters a player has in their account. Combining the two can create powerful combinations and add an element of build-crafting that doesn’t really exist in the Light-based subclasses.

In addition, the Void rework will also broaden some actions to all classes. These include Suppress, Weaken, Volatile, Invisibility, Overshield, and Devour. Each class has its own affinity with some elements, but all classes will have access to most of them to a degree.

Here are all the Aspects and Fragments after the Void 3.0 rework.

All Void 3.0 Aspects and Fragments in The Witch Queen

Warlock Aspects

Bungie revealed what Aspects players can expect from Warlocks. Though two of them will seem somewhat familiar to players who used Void subclasses, one of them is completely new and will give players an unlikely ally in battle. Here are the Warlock Aspects, based on their official description.

: Defeating an enemy with a Void ability activates Devour. Child of the Old Gods: Cast your Rift to summon a Void Soul. When you damage an enemy with your weapon, your Void Soul will launch itself towards them and detonate nearby, attaching draining tendrils which deal damage and weaken the target. When your Void Soul deals damage, it restores either melee and grenade energy (if running Healing Rift), or health (if running Empowering Rift) back to you. Defeating an enemy who is being drained grants Rift energy.

Titan Aspects

Having a Ward of Dawn can save a team from incoming fire and even boost a fireteam’s damage by a large margin. The Titan Aspects bring the class’ protective abilities to 11, giving players more ways to support the team through squad-wide Overshields and lots of explosions. Here are the upcoming Titan Aspects, according to the description on Bungie’s blog post.

: Casting Barricade generates Overshield for yourself and nearby allies. Those bunkering behind the shield will regenerate Overshield over time and extend the Overshield’s duration. Offensive Bulwark: While you have Overshield or are inside the Ward of Dawn, grenades charge significantly faster and you have increased melee damage. You also gain an additional shield throw for your Sentinel Shield Super.

Hunter Aspects

Invisibility and Shadowshot are the Void Hunter’s biggest triumphs, and the Hunter Aspects play on that theme. Here are the three Aspects in Void 3.0, according to Bungie.

: Dodging makes the Hunter invisible. Stylish Executioner: Defeating a Void-debuffed target (weakened, suppressed, or volatile) grants invisibility and Truesight. While invisible and after a Stylish Execution, your next melee attack weakens enemies.

Fragments

In addition to Aspects that lean into each class’ specific power fantasy, players will also have a few Fragments to choose from. These are not class-exclusive, meaning they work with Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans alike. Here are the ones Bungie has released so far, based on the official descriptions in the blog post.

: After suppressing a target, gain greatly increased Mobility for a short duration and your equipped weapon is reloaded from reserves; Discipline bonus. Echo of Undermining: Void grenades weaken enemies; Discipline penalty.

Players who were used to Beyond Light‘s Stasis system should have no problem accommodating to the Void rework, with Aspects and Fragments being a common part of the Europa-based expansion. Void 3.0 promises to bring the rest of the Void subclasses to a similar level—and give players a lot more choice to find their preferred playstyle.