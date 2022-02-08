Destiny 2’s Void 3.0 will spread Void powers more, but each class will still have an ‘affinity’ for certain actions

Destiny 2‘s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, will bring a thorough rework of Void subclasses for Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters alike. The end result will give all classes a bit of all Void powers, but classes will still maintain their “affinity” with specific traits, Bungie senior design lead Rodney Thompson said in a press conference last week.

“We absolutely have started to, let’s call it democratize, a lot of the Void verbs across the classes and it will spread a little bit,” Thompson said. “But each class still has a sort of affinity for different Void verbs.” While other classes will get “a little bit of invisibility,” Hunters will still be the best choice for invisibility-focused builds, according to him.

Thompson also compared the new Void 3.0 subclasses to Beyond Light’s Stasis. Shadebinders, Behemoths, and Revenants had the same “core verbs” shared among them, but with “different methods of interacting with them and different amounts of access to them,” he said.

“What we’re doing is essentially saying, OK, the build that you make is some combination of these shared elements, but through the lens of your class,” Thompson said.

The design inspiration from Stasis isn’t only in that direction, however. The Void 3.0 rework will also use Fragments and Aspects like Stasis, though they’ll be easier to obtain.

Players can try out Void 3.0 when The Witch Queen launches on Feb. 22.