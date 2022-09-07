Best gold shaders for Destiny 2

As it so often does in times of strife and celebration, the Destiny 2 community has come together once again. This time, it’s in an effort to support one of their own: a father requesting the Destiny 2 player base go gold in September to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and his late daughter.

The post to a Dad’s of Destiny Facebook group from the father, a player called Shawn Patrick Lafferty, went viral soon after being posted. It detailed how he lost his daughter to cancer two years ago and how awesome he thought it would be to see a Tower full of Guardians dressed in gold to support Childhood Cancer Awareness month. It’s a request he’s made to the group annually for years, but this time the idea was quick to be picked up by the wider Destiny 2 community. And now, thousands of players are looking to build their monthly wardrobe around the game’s many gold shader options.

It poses a new challenge for many fashion-forward Guardians as they sift through the catalog of available shaders and try to find options that can coat their outfits in a golden palette that’s both form-fitting and stylish. Results can often vary between different armor pieces due to the way that shaders attach to different materials. A shader that might don one piece of armor in a pure sheen of gold can only gild and trim other pieces with different designs and color blocks.

Ultimately, the importance of the gold is in what it symbolizes and in supporting a good cause with a simple gesture. But if you want to try and look your best while supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, these are some of the best gold shaders that Destiny 2 currently has to offer.

The best Gold Shaders in Destiny 2

Goldleaf (Season of Opulence)

Screengrab via Bungie

Golden Empire (Season of Opulence)

Screengrab via Bungie

Testudo (Season of the Chosen)

Screengrab via Bungie

Calus’s Treasured (Red War)

Screengrab via Bungie

Calus’s Shadow (Warmind)

Screengrab via Bungie

Peat Bog Boogie (Season of the Chosen)

Screengrab via Bungie

While the previous shaders serve as a great base for a golden look, providing different tints of gold as their key color in the palette, the next set of shaders can act as complimentary choices for individual armor pieces. Pairing the gold of your outfit with a few designated pieces—like the arms or legs—that instead use a different primary color such as white or black can be the difference maker when elevating your final look.

Oiled Algae (Season of Arrivals)

Screengrab via Bungie

Grand Luster (Season of the Splicer)

Screengrab via Bungie

Precursor Vex Chrome (Curse of Osiris)

Screengrab via Bungie

Calus’s Selected (Red War)