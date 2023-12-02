Season of the Wish might not have been the season of Stasis that many Destiny 2 fans had hoped it would be, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some incredible new pieces of loot for those that main the subclass. The Appetence Trace Rifle is one such addition.

Here’s our breakdown on how to get it, as well as what we consider the Appetence god roll in both PvE and PvP worth grinding for.

How to get the Appetence Trace Rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish

The Coil is your best friend if you want this Trace Rifle. Image via Bungie

The Appetence Trace Rifle is a seasonal weapon released during Season of the Wish. It can be acquired as a random drop from the Riven’s Lair and The Coil seasonal activities, as well as crafted after the player has acquired five patterns.

There’s one very simple reason why many guardians are hyping the Appetence: It’s the first Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Whereas previously you would have to rely on the Ager’s Scepter Exotic, you can now pair Appetence with a different Exotic weapon in your Energy or Heavy slots without sacrificing the potential potency that a Stasis Trace Rifle can provide. The fact that Appetence’s perks are also very impressive is just the icing on the cake.

Appetence can be focused with Wish Engrams at the Spirit of Riven vendor in The H.E.L.M after the player has unlocked the Wishful Weapon Focusing upgrade. Players can also consistently receive drops of Appetence with Deepsight Resonance each week after acquiring the Keycrafting and Wishcrafting upgrades.

Appetence PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Overflow and Killing Tally? Yes please. Screenshot by Dot Esports via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Enhanced Battery

Enhanced Battery First perk: Overflow

Overflow Second perk: Killing Tally or One For All

In PvE, it’s difficult to compete with the combination of Overflow and Killing Tally for an Appetence god roll. As long as you have the means to consistently produce special and heavy ammo drops, you can keep the Appetence perpetually loaded, which in turn means that Killing Tally can remain perpetually active.

At three stacks, Killing Tally gives you a flat 30 percent damage boost in PvE—a bonus that remains active until the weapon is stowed or reloaded. Overflow’s role as a utility perk has always been to ensure you never need to stow your Special weapon in dense combat encounters, which means it synergizes flawlessly with Killing Tally. One For All isn’t an awful alternative (a 35 percent damage boost is higher, even if it only lasts for 10 seconds) but Killing Tally is going to feel like the better perk to the majority of players.

For the players that want to maximize the Stasis factor of the weapon though, it’s best to look toward perks such as Headstone, Wellspring, and Demolitionist. Headstone in particular is a really great perk in Season of the Wish thanks to its synergy with the Stasis-focused seasonal artifact mods. Hail The Storm and Pillar of Ice both proc off of the destruction of Stasis Crystals, which Headstone can easily generate a plentiful amount of with very little effort on Appetence.

Appetence PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Not many changes are needed to make this a PvP monster. Screenshot by Dot Esports via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Tactical Battery or Projection Fuse

Tactical Battery or Projection Fuse First perk: Overflow or Slideways

Overflow or Slideways Second perk: Killing Tally

In a rare twist of fate, Appetence’s PvP god roll is much the same as its PvE one—Overflow and Killing Tally—with a few key tweaks. Magazine size is less of a priority with the Crucible’s limited special ammo supplies, so take Tactical Battery or Projection Fuse in the magazine slot based on how much you want to build into the weapon’s range.

Appetence’s lack of PvP-centric perks is a large part of why the PvP god roll is so similar, but that’s not to say that Overflow and Killing Tally can’t work great here. Overflow won’t be overflowing your magazine much as its namesake might suggest due to ammo scarcity, but each drop of special ammo that you pick up is going to automatically reload the weapon, giving you vital seconds that might be the difference between you securing a kill or getting caught off-guard while reloading.

For this reason, Slideways can also work as an alternative. Not only will a slide refresh the magazine instantly with whatever ammo you’ve picked up, but it will also provide you with a boost of 20 Stability and 20 Handling for the next three seconds. Considering how integral sliding is to the movement loop in a player-on-player battle, activating those effects as you head into a gunfight isn’t going to require much thought on the part of the player.